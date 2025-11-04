Long Drive North on Xbox and PS5? What we know and the odds of a console port

We have a natural longing for a sense of freedom and adventure that travelling on our own can give us. However, it is undeniably a big commitment to throw everything away, get into an RV and travel far north. If you are looking for such sensation, video games come with help, allowing to at least catch a glimpse into this wilderness. The developers from Mindflair Games inspired by The Long Dark and My Summer Car are working on their own take of the vision of freedom in Long Drive North spruced up with a disaster struck environment, where fighting for survival is required. If you share their sentiment and desire to get lost in the white nothingness of North America’s landscape, you might be unpleasantly surprised to learn that thus far it’s coming only to PC. What are the odds that this production will drive as far as to Xbox and PS5? Let’s analyze such possibility.

Xbox and PS5 release of Long Drive North

The days of nomadic tribes are long gone, yet it appears that there is an impulse, a spark inside of us that still yearns for the excitement of living in a constant state of travel, without a set home. Long Drive North takes that idea and tasks the player with survival on a wasteland that appeared after the US was struck by a disaster. To experience what the devs have prepared, you will need to secure yourself a PC, since the game is not available on consoles like Xbox and PS5. Will it get there, though?

Every day, dozens of video games are released and it’s easy to get lost. If you are looking for a guide to help you through the maze of many new and interesting titles, please consider following Gamepressure on Google News. This way you won’t miss any information about the most recent and interesting productions. Thank you!

The chances are that yes, the title might eventually get ported on other platforms, yet first it has to prove itself on computers, as it will start its life in Early Access program on Steam. During that period, the creators will have an opportunity to iron out bugs that will be inevitably found in the production, add more features, and survey the community about their most desired functionalities.

Long Drive North's roadmap for upcoming months in Early Access.Source: Mindflair Games LTD via Steam

Thus far, the roadmap does not include any information about console ports, yet it’s a great opportunity to get onto devs’ official Discord server and share your thoughts about the project. If Long Drive North is successful enough and fans keep asking for the expansion of the game to Xbox and PS5, we can only imagine that Mindflair Games will be happy to oblige. Let’s wish the game success so it can get not only north, but also arrive to consoles, too. Good luck!