PS Plus free monthly games for September 2025 include a Game of the Year nominee and one of the best indie puzzle games

Today, PlayStation announced the free monthly PS Plus games for September. These three games will be available for subscribers to claim starting next week, September 2nd. This also marks the end of August’s free game availability, so in a way, this is your final warning to claim Lies of P, DayZ, and My Hero One’s Justice 2. Those three games are only available until September 1st. PS Plus monthly games are available to all levels of subscribers, not just those who have access to the game catalogue.

Starting in September, PS Plus subscribers have access to three great games

The announcement arrived today via the PlayStation Blog, offering players a glimpse of what to expect. Subscribers will be able to claim a Game of the Year nominee, one of the most original indie games of the last five years, and one of the most popular video games of the decade. Depending on what you’re looking for, the month of September is shaping up to be an incredible month for PS Plus subscribers. Here are the three games you can claim starting September 2nd:

Psychonauts 2

From legendary studio Double Fine, Psychonauts 2 is a Game of the Year-nominated 3D platformer where you play as Raz, a powerful psychic who specializes in jumping into people’s minds. This is the sequel to the 2005 original Psychonauts, but don’t let that intimidate you. You don’t need to have played the original; it will only enhance the experience. If you’ve been waiting for the opportunity to give this game a try, September will be the perfect chance.

Psychonauts 2 follows the story of a group of psychic-powered secret agents. The young protagonist Raz believes he’s ready to be a secret agent, but is only granted the rank of intern. But it won’t take long for things to hit the fan and the world to need Raz’s help. Psychonauts 2 only has a PS4 version, but that doesn’t mean it can’t be played on PS5 too.

Stardew Valley

The legendary farming simulator, Stardew Valley, from solo-developer Concerned Ape, will be available to claim for free this month on PS Plus. If you haven’t had the curiosity to check this game out since it launched back in 2016, or if you have been looking to start a new playthrough on your PlayStation console, September will be the perfect time.

After receiving a small farm as an inheritance from your grandfather, the player leaves their monotonous corporate life behind to live a life more connected to nature. In Stardew Valley, you must balance your short days with various tasks. Tend to your growing crops, visit the mines, and maybe even give some gifts to your favorite NPCs. Despite its initial release nearly a decade ago, Stardew Valley has received regular updates and remains one of the most popular farming simulators on the market today.

Viewfinder

Nominated for the Best Indie Game category at the 2023 Game Awards, Viewfinder from Sad Owl Studios has one of the most mind-blowing game mechanics I’ve ever seen. It’s a first-person puzzle game where images and photos can be placed seamlessly into the world, immediately affecting the terrain. This is a mechanic that is difficult to explain in words, so I recommend watching the video above.

Viewfinder only takes a handful of hours to complete, and while you may want it to continue for many more hours, it doesn’t overstay its welcome. New mechanics are regularly introduced and explored, only to make way for another one soon after. Viewfinder is full of optical illusions and puzzles that will challenge your perspective, and starting September 2nd, PS Plus subscribers can claim it for free. And yes, you can pet the cat.