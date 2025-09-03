PS5 Slim with smaller SSD but same price; new version of console will go on sale later in September

Sony has another unpleasant surprise for people who are yet to purchase PlayStation 5. The Slim version of the console will soon differ from its predecessor not only in size, because according to the latest reports, the device will receive a less capacious SSD drive. This concerns the version of the device, the documentation of which leaked in June, 2025 (see Dealabs Magazine).

PS5 Slim with a less capacious SSD drive

The information comes from the well-known leaker billbil-kun, who is responsible, among other things, for leaks about the Xbox Ally X handheld. In this case, we are talking about the competition's hardware, more specifically about the PS5 Slim Digital Edition. In April this year, the console got a price increases in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and continental Europe, and now it's time for the next piece of bad news.

According to the information from billbil-kun, the new PS5 Slim Digital Edition (CFI-2100) model will have a smaller SSD drive. So far, the Slim versions of the console had a 1 TB disk, which was an improvement over the 825 GB found in the premiere release of PlayStation 5. However, the CFI-2100 model has a smaller disk again, but the console's price is to remain unchanged.

Sony's actions may be related to the anticipated losses, which the company included in a report prepared in May 2025. The rising console prices were expected, which happened a few months later in the United States, where the PlayStation 5 increased by 50 dollars (which Sony may now be fighting, offering 100 dollars vouchers).

Apparently, the company decided that it cannot make up for losses solely by raising the PS5's price, so they opted for a move known as "shrinkflation". It involves reducing the volume or quantity of a given product while maintaining the same price, which perfectly fits the situation with a smaller SSD in the console without changing its price.

According to the leaker's information, the CFI-2100 models will go on sale on September 13th 2025. For now, it seems to be exclusively for the European market, although this may change over time.