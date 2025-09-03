Helldivers 2: How to kill Hive Lord? Players struggle with its brutal difficulty, but still don’t want Arrowhead to nerf it

Helldivers 2 debuted on Xbox a week ago, and with so many new players joining, the servers even got slightly overwhelmed. Still, the community welcomed all the fresh recruits with open arms. Now, with the Into the Unjust update that hit on September 2, there’s a massive new boss for everyone to face, and it’s a real tough cookie. So tough, in fact, that fans are asking the devs to keep it just as brutal.

Can you even kill Hive Lord in Helldivers 2?

Yes, you can take down the Hive Lord – but get ready for many, many attempts. This colossal, acid-spewing worm is now the strongest enemy in Helldivers 2. With a staggering 150,000 HP and heavy armor, standard weapons won’t even make a dent. You and your squad will need to really gear up and strategize.

Here are some quick tips on how to defeat this monstrosity:

Equip your squad with heavy anti-tank weapons and explosives. Hellbombs work great, but you can also use the Orbital 120mm HE Barrage, Orbital Gatling Barrage, Eagle 500KG Bomb, or Orbital Railcannon Strike. Coordinate with your team. The Hive Lord hits hard and has insane health, so stick together. Movement-boosting Stratagems like the LIFT-850 Jump Pack or LIFT-182 Warp Pack help you dodge its attacks. Once its armor is damaged, target the open mouth and any exposed soft tissue for maximum damage. And remember: Even with the right gear, taking down the Hive Lord is a long fight and eats up a lot of resources.

Even though the Hive Lord feels nearly invincible, most Helldivers 2 players agree on one thing: don’t nerf it. Sure, it’s almost impossible to beat, but that’s the point. There’s already a Reddit thread dedicated to that discussion.

The only nerf players are suggesting for the Hive Lord is stopping it from surfacing under oil truck, since that’s basically an instant kill and can feel like unfair game design.