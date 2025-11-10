How to watch tomorrow's PlayStation State of Play Japan and what to expect. Capcom, Square Enix, and more could show up

Today, PlayStation has announced a new State of Play, this time focusing on games created in Japan and Asia. The presentation is set for tomorrow, Tuesday, November 11th, and will air at 2:00 PM Pacific Time, 5:00 PM Eastern Time, and 11:00 PM Central European Time. The livestream will be happening on PlayStation’s YouTube channel, where the stream page is already up. Don’t expect to learn much about American-based studios like Insomniac or Santa Monica Studios, but there could still be a lot to get excited about.

PlayStation State of Play scheduled for tomorrow, here’s what to expect

Tomorrow’s State of Play is planned to run “for more than 40 minutes,” according to the announcement on the PlayStation Blog. The blog post also calls out the host, voice actor Yuki Kaji, and claims the show “will be packed with great games, interviews, and new looks at anticipated titles.” So, what kinds of games can we expect to show up here?

One of the surest things feels like Capcom showing up with multiple games. Between Resident Evil Requiem, planned to release early next year, and Pragmata and Onimusha: Way of the Sword, also expected in 2026, it would be surprising not to hear from Capcom about at least a few of these titles. However, one new update that could be exciting is a first look at an expansion for Monster Hunter Wilds. It has been long enough, and that game was such a huge hit earlier this year that now feels like a good opportunity to capitalize on the success and bring the latest Monster Hunter game back into the conversation.

This presentation also feels like a great opportunity to hear more from Arc System Works about the tag-team fighting game Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls. After the recent playtest in September, now could be a great time to update players on the game, maybe reveal some new playable characters, or something to that degree.

With the huge annual showcase, The Game Awards, just about one month away, it will be interesting to see which games get updates or trailers tomorrow, rather than saving them for that occasion. Chances are small, but we could hear from Square Enix. The Final Fantasy VII Remake director, Tetsuya Nomura, has been talking about the third installment in the remake trilogy lately, and given that the first two titles launched as PlayStation exclusives, it’s not impossible to think that tomorrow could be the first time we hear about it. But this level of announcement feels much more likely at a Game Awards showcase.

FromSoftware could easily show up at this presentation. There have been rumors lately of a DLC for Elden Ring Nightreign, which would make sense. Tomorrow could be an announcement, and then it could be dropped the day of the Game Awards. That feels like a reasonable expectation for a game that has some chances of getting nominations and wants to keep players interested. Also, never give up hope for that Bloodborne remaster.

There are a few other games that come to mind, such as the epic-looking action-adventure Tides of Annihilation, which was initially revealed at State of Play earlier this year. There’s always room for more Astro Bot levels, and supposedly, this is the year we'll learn the release year for Phantom Blade Zero, the challenging action game. Finally, there could also be news about the upcoming DLC Ghost of Yotei: Legends, since the game is at least based in Japan, even if the studio isn’t.

The only true hint we have from PlayStation of what to expect is a line from the blog post: “From beloved series to distinctive indie creations…” So, especially with an over 40-minute runtime, there should be a lot to look forward to.