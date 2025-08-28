From one apartment to a full housing estate, modders are transforming Cyberpunk 2077 - but the game can't keep up once you own more than 40 homes

We’ve still got a long wait before Cyberpunk 2 launches, and before we get to explore a whole new city, but luckily, modders are keeping things interesting in the meantime. And it’s not just tiny tweaks like giving your character more “vivid” reactions, some mods make massive changes, like turning Cyberpunk 2077 into a life sim. Too bad the idea of a classic RPG look was just a concept, but there’s still tons to try, for example unlocking houses and spots you couldn’t get into earlier.

The ultimate modded homes, bars, and hideouts in Cyberpunk 2077

There are nearly 7,000 mods for Cyberpunk 2077 on Nexus, so there’s no shortage of variety. But my favorites are definitely the new places you can visit, and there are a lot of them. Just a heads-up: as one Polish player reported, if you own more than 40 apartments, you might notice some FPS drops.

Gomorrah Night Club – This mod gets you check the club opposite the Misty store, complete with a full interior where V can spend time partying. North Oak Exclusive Club and Casino – Step inside the unused casino with a fully interior and exterior.

The Atlantis – The club from Johnny’s flashback. New NPC, bartenders and all. Konpeki Plaza – A reopened hotel after V and Jackie completed “The Heist,” with bigger and better new décor, a full bar, specious garage, and even V’s apartment on the 44 floor. Lizzies Bar Enhanced – This mod upgrades the bar we all know so well. Bigger parking, fresh neon, a restored basketball court, and a spot for V to crash. Red Dirt Extended – The upstairs of Red Dirt Bar is now open. This is the spot from the “A Like Supreme” side quest. Sandra Dorsette Apartment – After helping Sandra, she now trusts you and gives you access to her hidden Kabuki apartment. Small House on the Beach – Ever wanted a tiny house on the beach? There’s one waiting for you in Pacifica. Biotechnica Hotel – After Joanne Koch’s mysterious passing, Biotechnica Hotel has been upgraded. Better visibility, rooms open for rent again, access to Joanne’s old room, and a new AV landing pad on the roof.

Peralez Penthouse – After their election win, the Peralezes moved out and gifted their old home to V, a mostly quiet hideaway in the hills. Though someone might still be watching. Goro and Raven’s House – A small house outside the Night City on a cliff. Megabuilding 8 Expanded – A fully decorated top-floor penthouse, a new elevator to a floating glass house with amazing views, and a secret floor unlocked when the elevator’s restored. Trailer Home – Really, who wouldn’t want to try that peaceful trailer life?

Source: Nexus Mods

Gloria’s House – After Gloria passed away, her daughter sold the house to V. Kerry’s Recording Studio – There’s even a mod that lets you explore the unfinished room behind the bar in Kerry’s villa. Murkman Cave – A Batman-style estate, complete with all the detective gear you need: terminals, a city map, a hangout and workout area, and everything to stay undetected.

There are also plenty of other mods adding smaller houses and estates for you to own throughout Night City.