A major new feature lets Total War: Warhammer 3 players control chaos and fully focus on strategy. It can already be tested

Creative Assembly is making life easier for fans of Total War: Warhammer 3. Players can now test a new mod manager.
The end of 2025 is very intense for Creative Assembly studio, as it is trying in various ways to improve the negative sentiments of players dissatisfied with the recent updates to Total War: Warhammer 3. A week before the release of the Tides of Torment expansion and a big stream about the future of the series, the developers are tweaking some key parts of the game.
Starting today, any interested player can test the early version of the new mod manager for Warhammer 3. We know that work on this system has been ongoing for some time, and its official launch is scheduled for December 4th. The launcher will be appropriately adjusted based on player feedback.
Our goal is to make playing Warhammer III with mods an easier, more streamlined process, so you can spend less time organising your mods and more time in the game, wrote the creators of Warhammer 3.
The discussed manager is only available through Steam. Once you start the app, you can choose to use the new or old launcher, or just jump straight into the game. It should be noted that submitting projects to the Steam Workshop is only possible through the original manager.
The system released today by Creative Assembly provides a range of new features. It enables:
The current mod manager will only be around until the new version officially launches. Developers plan to implement the discussed system into other titles from the Total War series in the future. Details about this and the big 7.0 update for Warhammer 3 will be shared on December 2nd.
Author: Zuzanna Domeradzka
An introvert since birth, she has been interested in video games for as long as she can remember. She joined Gamepressure.com in 2022, first writing for the gaming newsroom and later helping with guides. She is an enthusiast of FPS and RPG games and a big fan of the Dragon Age, Five Nights at Freddy's, and Assassin's Creed series. She also enjoys watching movies, most often returning to Star Wars and Pirates of the Caribbean. She tries to spend her free time actively, riding a bike or skateboard (or platinuming the next installments of the Just Dance series).
