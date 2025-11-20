Until someone made one unfunny joke, this game had 100% positive reviews on Steam

In June of this year, the game Omelet You Cook, created by two developers, launched on Steam. Although it didn't take the platform by storm, it could boast something entirely different – 100% positive reviews. At least it could until recently, as yesterday the first player gave it a thumbs down.

First negative review

This isn't a case where they got 100% positive reviews just because there were only a few of them. So far, Omelet You Cook has gathered over 500 opinions, which is quite a lot.

As a result, the overwhelmingly positive reception of the game is even more impressive. However, it's a shame that it was spoiled by the first negative review that appeared yesterday. What's even crazier is that the player who came up with it actually thinks Omelet You Cook is a fantastic title.

Game is amazing. I just like to be different.

Steam has never lacked funny reviews, but breaking such an incredibly positive streak that lasted for many months in this way can be a bit painful. One of the developers of Omelet You Cook, Dan Schumacher, told PC Gamer in an email that even though he knew the situation wouldn't last forever, it's still a bit of a bummer.

As I'm sure you already know, reaching this many reviews while maintaining 100% positive is incredibly rare. There was only 1 game on all of Steam with more reviews than us at 100%. Some are speculating whether this individual wants to farm Steam points (did you know those little clown reactions give you currency on Steam? I didn't until today!) While we always knew the streak would come to an end eventually, we must admit it's disheartening to lose it to someone who admits the game is genuinely good.

One negative review doesn't change the fact that Omelet You Cook is worth checking out. The game is described as a "chaotic culinary roguelike," where players have to whip up breakfasts for customers while ingredients zoom by on a conveyor belt. The devs drew their inspiration from Balatro, Luck Be a Landlord, and Ballionaire.

If you're interested, you can buy Omelet You Cook on Steam on sale for $9.59 until November 25th. The game also offers a demo.