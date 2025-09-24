Rockstar provided them with official support. GTA 5 RP is entering a new era of development, which could have quite an impact on GTA 6

Rockstar Games is working together with one of the most popular GTA RP servers. This is a very important move in the context of the upcoming GTA 6.

Martin Bukowski

GTA RP is still super popular, so it's no surprise that even Rockstar Games is taking notice. The company just announced that it has partnered with one of the most popular foreign servers - nopixel.

Rockstar supports GTA RP

We’re excited to support the nopixel team as they create the future of GTA RP.

Last night, the nopixel team announced the fifth version of the RP server, posting a short trailer online and information about their collaboration with Rockstar. It's not clear what form the support for the creators of the GTA series will take, except that the server will be available directly from the Rockstar Games Launcher.

It's important to remember that the company owns the FiveM modifications, which nopixel is based on, and there have been various controversies around it recently. Its support could lead to better stability and new opportunities for the fifth edition.

nopixel V is the next evolution of the GTA V Roleplay experience, created in collaboration with Rockstar Games. Coming soon to the Rockstar Games Launcher and other PC platforms.

Nopixel is a server that can boast high recognition among GTA RP fans, mainly due to the involvement of many famous content creators. It has almost a 10-year history, which surprisingly didn't start with Rockstar's gangster series, but with Arma 3. Since 2016, four editions of the server have been launched, the last of which is still ongoing today.

It cannot be denied that Rockstar made a big move by teaming up with the nopixel crew, especially with GTA 6 on the horizon. Up until now, RP servers have been mainly run by the gaming community, but it's possible that the company is considering getting more involved in developing this type of gameplay in the future.

Martin Bukowski

Author: Martin Bukowski

