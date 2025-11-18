Serious issues killed this game. After many months, gameplay from the adaptation of Escape from New York has leaked

Videos from a canceled game based on John Carpenter's movie Escape from New York have popped up online. Among them is gameplay footage showing what the game might have looked like if it had been released.

Gameplay from the canceled Escape from New York game

The title was being developed by Slipgate Ironworks, the studio best known for Tempest Rising. According to 80 Level, the game was canceled in March 2023 due to "serious development process issues" and mass layoffs resulting from restructuring at Embracer Group at the time.

After that, we only got a peek at a few concept arts shared on ArtStation, showing off some of the characters. However, now, there are seventeen videos on YouTube that add up to over an hour of content. They come from a very early version of the game and give a sneak peek at the maps, resources, character and weapon animations, skills, and mechanics.

ArtStation / Eric Arroyo

One of the longer videos—lasting over 15 minutes—also presents gameplay, allowing us to see what the gameplay would have looked like if the game had not been scrapped. The title was developed using Unreal Engine 5 with a focus on co-op play.

Players were supposed to jump into the shoes of at least three different characters, each with their own special skills, to tackle a bunch of different levels. In combat, they'd use both melee weapons and guns. You can watch the gameplay video below.

Neither Slipgate Ironworks nor Embracer Group has ever officially confirmed the cancellation or even the existence of Escape from New York.