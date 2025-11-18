„You cannot satisfy everyone.” Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era devs temper fans' expectations

The people from the studio Unfrozen, who are behind Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era, gave an interesting interview to PC Gamer.

The game is set to launch in Early Access next year. However, the creators want to release something in Early Access that feels more like a complete game rather than just a paid teaser. They explain that they only have one shot at making a good first impression. However, the studio's CEO warns that we shouldn't expect everything to be perfect right away. As he explains:

There is a long road ahead, so don't expect that everything works like a charm in Early Access in terms of balancing, because it's always been back and forth You cannot satisfy everyone.

In an interview, the devs mentioned that they're taking the best bits from the whole series, but they're really focusing on the second and third installments.

Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era is heading exclusively to PC. The release was initially planned for this year but has been postponed to 2026.