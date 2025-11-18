„You cannot satisfy everyone.” Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era devs temper fans' expectations

In a new interview, the developers of Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era revealed that they have an ambitious plan for Early Access, but also warned that it won't be perfect.

Adrian Werner

„You cannot satisfy everyone.” Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era devs temper fans' expectations, image source: Ubisoft.
„You cannot satisfy everyone.” Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era devs temper fans' expectations Source: Ubisoft.

The people from the studio Unfrozen, who are behind Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era, gave an interesting interview to PC Gamer.

The game is set to launch in Early Access next year. However, the creators want to release something in Early Access that feels more like a complete game rather than just a paid teaser. They explain that they only have one shot at making a good first impression. However, the studio's CEO warns that we shouldn't expect everything to be perfect right away. As he explains:

There is a long road ahead, so don't expect that everything works like a charm in Early Access in terms of balancing, because it's always been back and forth You cannot satisfy everyone.

In an interview, the devs mentioned that they're taking the best bits from the whole series, but they're really focusing on the second and third installments.

Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era is heading exclusively to PC. The release was initially planned for this year but has been postponed to 2026.

  1. "We’re gonna try to tap into some types of players that enjoy specific things." Interview with HoMM: Olden Era devs
  2. We played Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era. It's an evolution of proven ideas from previous installments
  3. Heroes of Might & Magic: Olden Era on Steam

Would you like to get more news like this or read interesting facts from the gaming world? Join our community on Google News and follow us there! Your support helps us grow and bring you even more content!

More:

Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era

2026

PC
Want It!
Like it?

0

Adrian Werner

Author: Adrian Werner

A true veteran of the Gamepressure newsroom, writing continuously since 2009 and still not having enough. He caught the gaming bug thanks to playing on his friend's ZX Spectrum. Then he switched to his own Commodore 64, and after a short adventure with 16-bit consoles, he forever entrusted his heart to PC games. A fan of niche productions, especially adventure games, RPGs and games of the immersive sim genre, as well as a mod enthusiast. Apart from games, he devourers stories in every form - books, series, movies, and comics.

Launching a game next to GTA 6 is a shot in the foot. „Avoid this week,” analysts warn

Next
Launching a game next to GTA 6 is a shot in the foot. „Avoid this week,” analysts warn

Serious issues killed this game. After many months, gameplay from the adaptation of Escape from New York has leaked

Previous
Serious issues killed this game. After many months, gameplay from the adaptation of Escape from New York has leaked

Latest News

Hot News

Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles

Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles

Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles
Which Mecha Man contains the bomb in Dispatch. Here’s how to complete Comically Yours

Which Mecha Man contains the bomb in Dispatch. Here’s how to complete Comically Yours

Which Mecha Man contains the bomb in Dispatch. Here’s how to complete Comically Yours
Which movie theater should we search first in Dispatch. Complete Theatrically Yours easily

Which movie theater should we search first in Dispatch. Complete Theatrically Yours easily

Which movie theater should we search first in Dispatch. Complete Theatrically Yours easily
Dispatch Episode 7 walkthrough and choices guide

Dispatch Episode 7 walkthrough and choices guide

Dispatch Episode 7 walkthrough and choices guide
Can’t crack “roast turkey to serve to guests” in Cookie Jam? Here’s a little help

Can’t crack “roast turkey to serve to guests” in Cookie Jam? Here’s a little help

Can’t crack “roast turkey to serve to guests” in Cookie Jam? Here’s a little help
RDR2 Guide Cyberpunk 2077 Guide Ghost of Yotei Interactive map BG3 Guide AC Shadows Guide How to Find and Activate Hall of the Penitent in Diablo 4 Kingdom Come 2 Interactive Map BG3 Interactive Map