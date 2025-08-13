Stardew Valley fan showed the hit game to her sick mother. She spent 1000 hours playing it and now the whole town hates her

Stardew Valley fan showed the hit game to her sick mother. She spent 1000 hours playing it and now the whole town hates her Source: Concerned Ape.

"I introduced my mom Stardew Valley. Here's her story." That's what a book by Emilia, a user of X, could be called, whose posts gained popularity among the community. Wanting to diversify her sick mother's time, she decided to "pull" her into this farming sandbox. She didn't expect that her mother would spend over a thousand hours in Stardew Valley, romancing every available character in the process.

The main character of this story went even further by writing a script that could rival any soap opera. During this impressive number of hours, the player got married to all possible residents, only to then... get a divorce. In the end, she lost the sympathy of all the NPCs in this way. It's not excluded that she gained something much more important.

As Emilia revealed, the idea for Stardew Valley came about when her mother was diagnosed with a neurodegenerative disease, affecting her mobility. During her recovery, the woman had to stay at home, so distracting her with games seemed like a great idea. All the more so because it was she who had previously invited her daughter to play in front of the screen, showing her the Age of Empires, The Sims, SimCity, and Zoo Tycoon series. Furthermore, Emilia is convinced that thanks to Stardew Valley, her mother regained strength in her left hand. Games can be a huge motivation, right?

Stardew Valley was released in 2016 on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. In the following years, the game created by Eric "Concerned Ape" Barone was released on Nintendo Switch, PSV, as well as mobile devices with iOS and Android systems.

