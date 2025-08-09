How to make Transcendent or Prismatic Porridge in Grow a Garden (GaG), other rarities included

Roblox is extremely popular thanks to creative games which are shared on this platform. One of them is Grow a Garden that is in the middle of the cooking event, which is full of surprises. Until now, there were 11 dishes to cook (Waffle, Burger, Pizza, Sushi, Donut, Hot Dog, Pie, Sandwich, Cake, Salad and Ice Cream) with Prismatic rarity as the highest. Now it has all changed, as new recipes were added and a new rarity too. So, it is time to talk about the fresh ones. In this guide we will focus on Porridge and its various rarities. If you want to read more about Spaghetti, Candy Apple, Sweet Tea and Smoothie check out our other guides,

Porridge recipes in Grow a Garden (GaG) – Prismatic, Transcendent and more

Keep in mind that outcome of some recipes might change if the chef is or is not craving for a particular food.

One of the reasons why Grow a Garden is so popular is because it is updated so often. Players simply can’t get bored. Now we have got fresh recipes and a new rarity of dishes added to the cooking event (Transcendent). So, let’s find out the Porridge and its various recipes. Keep in mind that the list does not contain all possible combinations, there are more, we encourage you to experiment.

Transcendent Porridge

Many high tier recipes require Bone Blossom. If you want to know how to get it, feel free to read our separate guide.

If you are looking for more Transcendent Recipes, you can find them here.

3 Bone Blossom 1 Sugar Apple 1 Banana or Sugarglaze

Prismatic Porridge

For more Prismatic recipes, check out our different guide.

4 Sugar Apple 1 Corn

Or

1 Corn 1 Sugar Apple 3 Bone Blossom

Other Porridge Recipes

2 Corn 3 Sugar Apple

Or

1 Burning Bud Elder Strawberry 1 Coconut 1 Corn