„Thank God we have Battlefield.” After Black Ops 7 graphics leak, even Call of Duty fans say it looks like mobile

Last weekend, fans of fast-paced first-person shooters had plenty to celebrate with the first week of the open beta for the upcoming Battlefield 6. The free weekend drew a massive global crowd, peaking on Saturday evening with 521,000 players simultaneously battling it out in BF6 on Steam. This is a promising sign for EA’s shooter, which is set to go head-to-head with Call of Duty: Black Ops 7.

However, Activision’s upcoming shooter has already hit a snag, with cosmetic content from the pricier “Vault” edition leaking online. Images circulating online have sparked strong reactions, as many players aren’t impressed with the upcoming Call of Duty skins.

Does this look like a mobile game?

Although Activision hasn’t given an exact date, the latest Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is expected to launch in late autumn of this year. Recently, players got the official trailer for the upcoming CoD, and the feedback was generally positive. However, the recent leak of the pricier “Vault” edition’s content has dampened the enthusiasm of many players and long-time fans.

The CharlieIntel service on X (formerly Twitter) reports that the leaked Black Ops 7 images show the character skins included in the higher-priced “Vault” edition. The leaked cosmetic content has already sparked strong negative reactions among players on the Call of Duty subreddit. Unfortunately for Activision, the leak dropped right in the middle of the new Battlefield’s open beta - and you can definitely see the effects of that in the comments.

Thx god battlefield its here. - zBaLtOr.

This looks like some shit you'd see in a mobile overwatch ripoff. - AwakenedBeings.

Omg it looks like CoD mobile. Damuskoob.

At this time, Activision hasn’t said anything about the leak, but the players aren’t exactly thrilled - many think the special edition content looks more like it belongs in a mobile game than in an AAA Call of Duty that’s meant to go head-to-head with EA’s next blockbuster.