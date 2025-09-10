Best upgrades in Cronos that are a must-have. Some of them will really make your life easier

In Cronos, there is the possibility of upgrading weapons, armor, and other equipment used by the Traveler. Unlocking the best modifications as quickly as possible can make it easier for you to survive in the demanding world of the game. We have compiled the most important upgrades and you will also learn about the requirements to unlock them.

Although we do not go into details about the plot in the text, some information contained here may be considered minor spoilers.

When can you upgrade weapons and equipment?

The game will not allow you to choose and buy upgrades right away. This is also not possible whenever you want to. For this purpose, you need to find special workstations. After reaching a certain point in the game, you will start finding them in places where there are also, among others, save points and stashes. A similar mechanic could be found, for example, in the Dead Space series.

Best equipment upgrades for the Traveler

The absolute priority are the upgrades in the Firepower category, i.e. those for dealing more damage with a given weapon. Try to buy them on a regular basis at least for the first two weapons you get: the pistol and the shotgun. This will allow you to defeat monsters faster and, above all, use less ammunition. You will appreciate this especially during fights with elite monsters, which can be real bullet sponges.

Another important group of weapon upgrades is Charge Speed. These upgrades shorten the time of charging the shot. You will appreciate this especially during fights with faster monsters, because there is a risk that they will manage to reach the Traveler and interrupt the charging process with their attack.

All upgrades from the Temporal Shell are very useful. They improve the main character's suit. The most important of these is Inventory Slots - each purchased upgrade will increase the inventory capacity by 1 slot. This will help you solve the problem of having a full backpack. It will also be helpful to expand the Resource Limit, which will allow you to transfer more crafting materials and use them only when necessary.

You can find more about proper inventory management on the page Overstuffed inventory in Cronos is a common problem. Here's how to deal with it.

The simplest way is to upgrade the Suit Integrity - it can improve your armor and thus the durability of the main character. Remember that even standard monsters can easily deplete the entire health bar of the Traveler.

Don't rush with upgrading the flamethrower, specifically to purchase the upgrade that can increase the fuel carrying limit for the weapon. This option may seem very attractive, because by default you can only have one charge ready.

Unfortunately, after purchasing this upgrade, the game may not allow you to refill your fuel for free at a dispenser. It will happen if you have fuel in your inventory or in the stash. The upgrade is only useful for crafting fuel for the flamethrower yourself. Otherwise, it is better to simply return to a dispenser often and pick up new bottles.

How to get energy and cores to buy upgrades?

To purchase upgrades, you will need energy or cores.

Energy is the local currency. You can primarily find it as loot - larger energy packs are in better hidden locations and can be dropped by elite enemies. Additionally, collect valuables (e.g. cameras) and sell them at workstations - these items have no other uses. We also advise against buying consumable items. Instead, produce them yourself or use those found as loot. Spend all your currency on permanent upgrades - more expensive upgrades cost a few thousand units of energy.

Cores are rare items obtained as loot (you cannot produce or buy them). They are most often found in containers near workstations. They can also be, for example, gifts from cats found in the game world. Depending on the upgrade, you need to use from one to several cores. A certain inconvenience is that each core takes up a separate slot in the inventory, but until they are used, you can store them in stashes.

It's also worth noting that the game may artificially block you from purchasing higher level upgrades, even if you have enough currency or cores.

The only solution to this problem is to advance further in the main storyline. Check all newly discovered workstations. At some point, the next upgrade level will become available for purchase.