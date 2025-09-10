Sandcarvers will be easier! Silksong patchnotes shows that developers acknowledge game's difficulty

If breaking down several digital storefronts is not a sign of success, I don’t know what is. Hollow Knight Silksong made an entrance to be remembered, however despite overwhelming reception, it has its share of problems, especially with Chinese translation, and fans from that country make for a good portion of playerbase. That’s not everything, because there are a lot of gamers who accuse Team Cherry’s work of unfair and unreasonable difficulty spike, especially in comparison to the first Hollow Knight. The developers do not remain deaf to players’ pleas, and they try to balance out the gameplay a bit. One of the most welcome changes might be reduction of damage taken from a specific enemy (or maybe actually an environmental hazard?) called Sandcarvers. What it’s all about? Here you will learn more.

Sandcarvers will be toned down in the upcoming Silksong patch

We waited for Hollow Knight Silksong an unprecedented amount of time, and without a doubt it delivered. That doesn’t mean that it is a perfect, flawless game. And while many complaints can be explained by a lot of new players engaging with the game, having difficulty with comprehending its mechanics and finding a way to continue their adventure, there are numerous discussions on Reddit indicating a different kind of issue. A good portion of fans find it frustrating that a lot of enemies do 2 masks of damage. Additionally, being defeated by a boss equals with a long trip back to the encounter arena. This is especially painful on the Blasted Sands map where both of those disadvantages shine brightly due to Sandcarvers infesting the land.

Regardless of the difficulty, learning boss patterns takes time. If you were defeated by Last Judge, you might have found yourself waking up on a bench far away from that enemy. The way back consists of difficult platforming section, and failing jumps will put you in the mouths of hungry Sandcarvers, which punish you for your mistake with taking 2 masks of health. This is about to change in the upcoming patch. Team Cherry is toning down several early game bosses and dulls the teeth of the sand dwelling worms, so that they will only deal 1 mask worth of damage. It is a welcome change considering the trip that is required to get back to Last Judge.

This small update does not only tackle the Sandcarver problems, but also solves Hornet’s… clothing issue. What is more, double jump exploit that many people relied on is also getting patched out, so you have the last chance to enjoy it. In addition to that, some of the bugs and glitches will be fixed, making the production even better. Have fun!