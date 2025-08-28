The Czech’s biggest bank is giving customers Mafia-themed payment cards - but first, they have to prove they’re worthy

I think we all love grabbing gadgets and merch from our favorite games, but in the Czech Republic, they’ve taken it a step further. You can even get your bank card themed after a game. One of the biggest bank there already dropped a limited-edition set of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 cards, and now they’re rolling out a brand-new batch inspired by Mafia: The Old Country.

Czech Republic's largest bank unveils Mafia: The Old Country payment cards

Earlier this year, Czech gamers went absolutely wild for the limited-edition Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 payment cards. The hype was so huge that Ceska Sporitelna (the country’s biggest bank) saw people rushing into their online banking app the second the cards went live.

And now, it looks like history might repeat itself. The bank is back with a brand-new collab, this time celebrating Mafia: The Old Country and Mafia: Definitive Edition. They even dropped an ad you’ve got to see.

There are loads of card designs to choose from, making each one feel even more exclusive. But this time, to actually get the card, customers need to show off their Mafia knowledge and ace a quiz covering all four games in the series. It’s the bank’s way of avoiding the chaos of last time, when the Kingdom Come cards vanished in minutes. According to CzechCrunch, only 2,000 physical cards were handed out back then, despite more than 32,000 people trying to get one.

Source: Ceska Sporitelna

Each day, the 100 fastest correct answers will win a physical limited-edition card. The event lasts for 30 business days, which means a total of 3,000 cards will be handed out. On top of that, there are three unlimited virtual card designs, and one extra-special digital limited edition inspired by the very first Mafia.

I always thought my Pokémon payment card looked so cool (it’s just a cheap sticker from Amazon slapped on my boring regular card), but now I feel stupid.