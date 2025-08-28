Pokémon Legends: Z-A fight night cinematic confirms Mega Hawlucha as the next new Mega Evolution

Today, The Pokémon Company has revealed Pokémon Legends: Z-A’s next brand-new Mega Evolution with another cinematic trailer. Previously, Mega Dragonite was revealed in a standard gameplay trailer for Legends: Z-A, but the more recently revealed Mega Victreebel was revealed in a found-footage style trailer. Today’s video plays off the idea of a boxing or wrestling match, suggesting a fighting-type Pokémon tournament that eventually culminates in the four-armed Machamp facing off against the fighting and flying-type Hawlucha. Only one of these Pokémon ended up with a Mega form by the end.

Mega Hawlucha revealed in new trailer for Pokémon Legends: Z-A

The “fight night” concept was revealed earlier this week with an epic face-off poster, and the cinematic trailer certainly delivered on that promise. Both Hawlucha and Machamp entered the ring, with trainers coaching them from the sidelines. At first, it seemed like Hawlucha was going to lose the battle, until its trainer revealed a Mega bracelet, causing Hawlucha to reach its final form and confirming that Mega Hawlucha is the third new Mega Pokémon for Pokémon Legends: Z-A.

Alongside this cinematic, The Pokémon Company also released some in-game footage of Mega Hawlucha, so players don’t just have the cinematic version to go with. This is a notable break from the pattern so far, as both Dragonite and Victreebel are originally from the first generation of Pokémon. Not only is Hawlucha the first new Mega to be outside that first generation, it is also only the second sixth-generation Pokémon to ever receive a Mega Evolution.

Pokémon Legends: Z-A takes place in the Kalos Region, specifically in the capital, Lumiose City, which was originally introduced in Pokémon X & Y, the same games that introduced Mega Evolution. At the time, Mega Evolution was reserved for Pokémon that had already existed; none of the newly introduced Pokémon in X & Y were able to Mega Evolve. Eventually, the mythical Pokémon Diancie was able to, but this inclusion of Hawlucha in the Mega category could prove a theory.

Gamefreak could be using Legends: Z-A’s return of Mega Pokémon to give the generation that introduced the concept a chance at the experience. Over the next few weeks, we will surely see more Mega Pokémon revealed, and I believe that a slight majority of these new forms will be Pokémon originally introduced in X & Y. Hawlucha could just be the first in a new wave. However, we will have to wait to learn more, possibly even until October 16th, when Pokémon Legends: Z-A is released.