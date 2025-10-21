The dark side of the AI boom: a growing number of rural residents in the US oppose the construction of data centers

The AI craze and the growing AI bubble are starting to really impact smaller communities in countries that are looking to expand their data center networks. In the U.S., companies are facing more pushback as locals find out about new construction projects. There have even been lawsuits, as in one town where a vote was held against the construction of a data center.

People do not want data centers in their vicinity

In early October, The Washington Post published a report highlighting situations that are becoming more common across different parts of the U.S. When a company wants to build a data center, it encounters resistance from residents, which can lead to a lawsuit, as in the case of Saline, Michigan.

When the city council voted against the construction, the developer Related Digital decided to sue Saline. Some residents who planned to sell their land sided with the corporation, and the lawsuit was based on the city's exclusionary zoning. In the end, they reached an agreement that the Saline authorities aren't thrilled about, but it includes limits on water usage and funding for the local fire department and other public buildings.

However, there are cities making more drastic decisions. Saint Charles, Missouri, has adopted a moratorium prohibiting the building of any data centers for one year. This was in response to an investment by the developer CRG, which wanted to build a data center close to the city's drinking water sources. The company didn't want to disclose potential water usage or the level of noise generated.

Meanwhile, in Lordstown, Ohio, the construction of data centers has been completely banned. Only a smaller structure, part of the Stargate project, will be constructed there, and the car factory that shut down in 2019 will be transformed into a site for manufacturing components for these facilities.

Data centers consume a lot of water, electricity, and generate noise

Ben Green from the University of Michigan thinks that people are pushing back because they're getting more clued up about what data centers are and how they work. One of the issues is the high water consumption, as an average data center needs between 11 and 19 million liters of water daily, which, according to Dr. Venkatesh Uddameri, cited by the BBC, matches the needs of a city with a population of 30,000 to 50,000 residents.

Moreover, there is a demand for electricity, which may increase if a data center is built nearby. This affects the rising electricity prices, which impact ordinary people of nearby towns. The Washington Post reported this back in November 2024, but it still seems relevant, especially with all the new AI network projects being announced.

There is also reluctance due to reports from various parts of the country about increasing noise, which disturbs residents, and data centers are said to be responsible for this. These aspects would likely be less significant if it weren't for the fact that data centers don't create many jobs for local residents. Employment during construction is temporary, and the completed facility doesn't require a large staff to operate, as stated in the report.