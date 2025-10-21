War Sails might bring more than just ships. Dual wielding could be coming to Bannerlord

Nothing to worry about, fall doesn’t officially end until December 21, so technically TaleWorlds still has some time to drop War Sails. The first expansion for Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord was originally set to launch in June, but they decided to delay it a few months back in May. Since then, they’ve been teasing us with quick sneak peeks of what’s coming to the game, leaving a lot up to speculation. And now, a new theory has popped up, all because of a single image from War Sails.

War Sails might let you swing two swords

Yesterday, on October 20, TaleWorlds shared a really interesting piece of artwork on X. It shows a unit, which looks like it might be from the Nord faction, holding two swords above his head. Could this mean double-wielding is coming with the War Sails DLC?

Source: X @Mount_and_Blade

War Sails is already bringing plenty of new features – naval combat, a new faction and units, different types of sieges, and an expanded map. But while everyone’s busy thinking about the ships we’ll be able to sail, there might actually be even more surprises tucked into this DLC. Especially if you consider the idea that Vikings might have fought with two axes.

Most Viking warriors carried just one main weapon, usually a sword, spear, or axe. Axes were especially common since they were cheaper to make than swords and still deadly in battle. The idea of Vikings swinging two axes at once, though, is mostly myth or modern fantasy. Some might’ve carried a small throwing axe along with their main weapon, but dual-wielding full-sized ones would’ve been pretty impractical in real combat.

Source: X @Mount_and_Blade

Vikings are often shown with two axes just for dramatic effect. It looks cool, but it’s not exactly historically accurate. Then again, we’re talking about a video game here, and it’d be fun if we actually could dual-wield weapons. We don’t know yet if that’s coming with the DLC, but we’ll find out soon enough. The key art for Mount & Blade on X still says War Sails is set for Fall 2025, so who knows, maybe we’re in for a big reveal.