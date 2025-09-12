When will the next Demon Slayer movie come out? Here's what we know about the release date of Infinity Castle Part 2

When will Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part 2 and Part 3 premiere? Here's what to expect from the future of the shonen's final trilogy.

Edyta Jastrzebska

When will the next Demon Slayer movie come out? Here's what we know about the release date of Infinity Castle Part 2, image source: Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, Haruo Sotozaki, Ufotable, 2025.
Finally, fans have waited long enough – the first part of the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle trilogy has hit theaters. Although the series has been adapted into a TV show so far, the creators have decided to conclude the story with movies that fans will be able to see in theaters. This event will provide an unforgettable experience to bid farewell to the popular shonen anime.

Release date of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part 2 and Part 3

After watching Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle Part 1, some viewers may want to see the sequel, as the first anime movie doesn’t resolve anything, and there is still a lot of story left to be told. But before that happens, Demon Slayer fans will have to be patient. The release date for Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part 2 is not yet known, although it is speculated that it may be in 2027. As for Part 3, Demon Slayer fans will probably have to wait another two years until 2029.

Two years isn't that long – it will allow viewers to see the first installment in theaters and at home when the film is released for streaming, while giving the creators time to refine their next production and not rush it.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle showtimes

If you want to find out where Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle is showing in your area, check out the film's official website, where you'll find all the information you need, including ticket purchasing options.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle trailer

Edyta Jastrzebska

Author: Edyta Jastrzebska

A graduate of journalism and social communication as well as cultural studies. She started at Gamepressure.com as one of the newspeople in the films department. Currently she oversees the Gamepressure movie&TV newsroom. She excels in the field of film and television, both in reality-based and fantasy themes. Keeps up with industry trends, but in her free time she prefers to watch less known titles. Has a complicated relationship with popular ones, which is why she only gets convinced about many of them when the hype around them subsides. Loves to spend her evenings not only watching movies, series, reading books and playing video games, but also playing text RPGs, which she has been into for several years.

