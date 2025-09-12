When will the next Demon Slayer movie come out? Here's what we know about the release date of Infinity Castle Part 2

Finally, fans have waited long enough – the first part of the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle trilogy has hit theaters. Although the series has been adapted into a TV show so far, the creators have decided to conclude the story with movies that fans will be able to see in theaters. This event will provide an unforgettable experience to bid farewell to the popular shonen anime.

Release date of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part 2 and Part 3

After watching Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle Part 1, some viewers may want to see the sequel, as the first anime movie doesn’t resolve anything, and there is still a lot of story left to be told. But before that happens, Demon Slayer fans will have to be patient. The release date for Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part 2 is not yet known, although it is speculated that it may be in 2027. As for Part 3, Demon Slayer fans will probably have to wait another two years until 2029.

Two years isn't that long – it will allow viewers to see the first installment in theaters and at home when the film is released for streaming, while giving the creators time to refine their next production and not rush it.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle showtimes

If you want to find out where Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle is showing in your area, check out the film's official website, where you'll find all the information you need, including ticket purchasing options.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle trailer