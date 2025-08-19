DLC to Indiana Jones and the Great Circle on a new trailer. Check out the Order of the Giants

During the gamescom 2025 Opening Night Live show, we got a new trailer for the first story expansion for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, titled Order of the Giants. You can watch it below.

The expansion will tell a new story, which will take us to Rome. The fearless archaeologist will have the opportunity to visit such places as the Colosseum or the Vatican Gardens, but also the underground catacombs.

In the city, Indy will collaborate with Father Ricci, a young priest who needs help in finding a Roman artifact. As usual, a simple task will quickly turn into a dangerous expedition. During it, the hero will have to face the sinister intrigues of Emperor Nero and the enigmatic cult of Mithra.

We also learned that Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will be released on Nintendo Switch 2. However, the release is set to 2026.

The Order of Giants expansion is heading to PC, PS5 and XSX/S. It will be released on September 4, 2025.