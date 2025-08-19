DLC to Indiana Jones and the Great Circle on a new trailer. Check out the Order of the Giants

We have received a new story trailer for the Order of the Giants add-on for the game Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. The fresh story will take us to the city of Rome.

Martin Bukowski

DLC to Indiana Jones and the Great Circle on a new trailer. Check out the Order of the Giants, image source: Machine Games.
DLC to Indiana Jones and the Great Circle on a new trailer. Check out the Order of the Giants Source: Machine Games.

During the gamescom 2025 Opening Night Live show, we got a new trailer for the first story expansion for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, titled Order of the Giants. You can watch it below.

The expansion will tell a new story, which will take us to Rome. The fearless archaeologist will have the opportunity to visit such places as the Colosseum or the Vatican Gardens, but also the underground catacombs.

In the city, Indy will collaborate with Father Ricci, a young priest who needs help in finding a Roman artifact. As usual, a simple task will quickly turn into a dangerous expedition. During it, the hero will have to face the sinister intrigues of Emperor Nero and the enigmatic cult of Mithra.

We also learned that Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will be released on Nintendo Switch 2. However, the release is set to 2026.

The Order of Giants expansion is heading to PC, PS5 and XSX/S. It will be released on September 4, 2025.

More:

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

December 9, 2024

PC PlayStation Xbox Nintendo
Rate It!
Like it?

0

Martin Bukowski

Author: Martin Bukowski

Graduate of Electronics and Telecommunications at the Gdańsk University of Technology, who decided to dedicate his life to video games. In his childhood, he would get lost in the Gothic's Valley of Mines and "grind for gold" in League of Legends. Twenty years later, games still entertain him just as much. Today, he considers the Persona series and soulslike titles from From Software as his favorite games. He avoids consoles, and a special place in his heart is reserved for PC. In his spare time, he works as a translator, is creating his first game, or spends time watching movies and series (mainly animated ones).

RDR2 Guide Cyberpunk 2077 Guide Assassins Creed Shadows Map BG3 Guide AC Shadows Guide How to Find and Activate Hall of the Penitent in Diablo 4 Kingdom Come 2 Interactive Map BG3 Interactive Map