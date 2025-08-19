Forget the American town. Creepy gameplay trailer for Silent Hill f takes us to 1960s Japan

The gamescom 2025 show brought a new trailer for Silent Hill f, this time in English and featuring combat.

Jacob Blazewicz

Forget the American town. Creepy gameplay trailer for Silent Hill f takes us to 1960s Japan, image source: Konami..
Forget the American town. Creepy gameplay trailer for Silent Hill f takes us to 1960s Japan Source: Konami..

New Silent Hill f footage showcased the upcoming installment of the cult series at gamescom 2025.

Related:Silent Hill f will break more than one taboo. Check out the first trailer and PC requirements

The German fair is one of the last events that happen in summer, so many developers and publishers decided to mark their presence, both on site and during the opening ceremony. This last one was highlighted by, among others, another video presenting the latest game from the Silent Hill series. You can watch it below.

Silent Hill f will be quite an unusual installment of the series, at least when it comes to the setting. Instead of the titular town or other American cities, the action will take place in a Japanese city in the 1960s. Nonetheless, the atmosphere will remain as dense as the fog covering Silent Hill. Although the game will focus more on combat than previous parts, the developers have set themselves the goal of creating a title in which horror will intertwine with beauty.

Silent Hill f is heading to PC and Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5.

More:

Silent Hill f

TBA

PC PlayStation Xbox
Want It!
Like it?

0

Jacob Blazewicz

Author: Jacob Blazewicz

Graduated with a master's degree in Polish Studies from the University of Warsaw with a thesis dedicated to this very subject. Started his adventure with gamepressure.com in 2015, writing in the Newsroom and later also in the film and technology sections (also contributed to the Encyclopedia). Interested in video games (and not only video games) for years. He began with platform games and, to this day, remains a big fan of them (including Metroidvania). Also shows interest in card games (including paper), fighting games, soulslikes, and basically everything about games as such. Marvels at pixelated characters from games dating back to the time of the Game Boy (if not older).

RDR2 Guide Cyberpunk 2077 Guide Assassins Creed Shadows Map BG3 Guide AC Shadows Guide How to Find and Activate Hall of the Penitent in Diablo 4 Kingdom Come 2 Interactive Map BG3 Interactive Map