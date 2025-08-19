Forget the American town. Creepy gameplay trailer for Silent Hill f takes us to 1960s Japan

New Silent Hill f footage showcased the upcoming installment of the cult series at gamescom 2025.

The German fair is one of the last events that happen in summer, so many developers and publishers decided to mark their presence, both on site and during the opening ceremony. This last one was highlighted by, among others, another video presenting the latest game from the Silent Hill series. You can watch it below.

Silent Hill f will be quite an unusual installment of the series, at least when it comes to the setting. Instead of the titular town or other American cities, the action will take place in a Japanese city in the 1960s. Nonetheless, the atmosphere will remain as dense as the fog covering Silent Hill. Although the game will focus more on combat than previous parts, the developers have set themselves the goal of creating a title in which horror will intertwine with beauty.

Silent Hill f is heading to PC and Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5.