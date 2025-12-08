After 27 years, the legendary duo is back in a style that stuns even its creators. This is thanks mainly to one fan

At the time of writing these words, it has been 17 years since the release of the last 3D platformer under the Banjo-Kazooie brand (and 27 years since the launch of the first installment of the series). Since it doesn't look like Rare and Microsoft are ever going to bring back this brand, a dedicated fan, with a little help from a friend, decided to take matters into his own hands.

The fruit of these developers' "love" for the adventures of the iconic duo is Banjo-Kazooie: Mumbomania, a single level created in Dreams (available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5). The work turned out so well that even the original creators gave it props.

The creators behind Banjo-Kazooie: Mumbomania go by the pseudonyms Eupholace and PieceOfCraft. The former, who was the main developer of the discussed project, is William Butkevicius. He works at Moon Studios on a daily basis and created this level in his free time. However, he assures that he doesn't plan to make its continuation, and moreover, he intends to give up creating "big projects in Dreams"... unless he is invited to "work on an official Banjo-Threeie."

That's not all, as the trailer for Banjo-Kazooie: Mumbomania was shared by Rare with the comment:

Put our fanciest hat on just so we could tip it to this. Incredible work!

The creators of Banjo-Kazooie: Mumbomania got a thumbs up from Gregg Mayles, a Rare legend who worked there from 1989 to 2025, and Grant Kirkhope, the guy behind the music for the original Banjo and Kazooie adventures.

Dreams is a title released in 2020 by Media Molecule, which allows for the creation of interactive "dreams" that are essentially small video games. Its capabilities are vast, as evidenced by the fact that among the works developed by players, you can find both 3D platformers (like the project described above) as well as shooters and even racing games.

