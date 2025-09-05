Hollow Knight: Silksong starting tips. These are the basics to keep in mind

Hollow Knight: Silksong is one of the biggest hits of this year. Similar to the first game in the series, the sequel does not hold the player's hand. Its world is huge, open, and it depends on the player how they will explore it. The first hours spent with Silksong can therefore be overwhelming. In this text, you will find several tips that should make it easier for you to start your adventure.

Play the first Hollow Knight first

Although plot-wise, familiarity with the first Hollow Knight is not required to enjoy Silksong, we still strongly recommend completing the first game before you start your journey through Pharbloom. Silksong shares and develops mechanics found in its predecessor, so playing the the first part will largely prepare you for the second one. Silksong is also significantly more difficult and it's clear that it was initially designed as a DLC. Opponents very quickly start dealing two points of damage with one attack, which in the first part was only done by the final and bonus bosses. Completing the first game will therefore give you experience that will be very useful in Silksong.

Spend Rosaries on an ongoing basis

The main currency of the game are Rosaries. Silksong has a system known from soulslike games - if you die, you lose all your Rosaries. You can retrieve them by destroying the cocoon left at the place of your death, but if you die again before retrieving it, you will lose them for good. Every now and then, it's worth going shopping at one of the many merchants to spend Rosaries before you lose them. You can also find Rosary Strings, special items that upon destruction immediately give you a certain amount of Rosaries. It's worth using them when shopping to be able to purchase the item you are interested in. You can also buy Rosary String from merchants to secure your funds, but we advise against it - buying Rosary String costs 80 Rosaries, but using it only gives you 60 Rosaries.

Always have some Rosaries with you

Although you should be spending Rosaries regularly, try never to use them all, especially if you are exploring a new area. Some benches (checkpoints) and fast travel points are paid - you have to spend Rosaries before you can use them. Additionally, in each location you will meet Shakra, a cartographer selling maps of specific areas. Always have with you some Rosaries or Rosary Strings to make those sudden payments, making your life drastically easier. Since this currency is very important, we recommend equipping yourself with the Magnetite Brooch as soon as possible. It's an accessory that you can buy in Bone Bottom, the first settlement in the game. It pulls the Rosaries dropped by enemies towards you, so you won't miss them.

Take advantage of Hornet's mobility

The main heroine of Silksong, Hornet, is much more agile and faster than the protagonist of the first part. You will unlock the sprint ability quite early, which drastically increases her mobility. A sprint always starts with a sudden dash and also allows for air dashing. Using sprint, you can jump over enemies, attack them from above, from behind, retreat to a safe place and constantly change your position. Hornet can even parry enemy attacks if she attacks the opponent at the right moment. Spend some time learning how to control Hornet while sprinting, and the results should satisfy you.

Return to previously visited locations

Silksong is a metroidvania, so while traversing the areas of Pharbloom, you will often come across paths that you will not be able to pass through. Usually, it will require a skill that you do not yet possess. Try to remember these areas and return to them after acquiring a certain skill - they hide useful rewards and even optional bosses. You can mark such passages on the map using pins, which you can buy from Shakra.

Check the quest board from time to time

Some time after leaving Bone Bottom, the first village in the game, a quest board will be built there. Return to Bone Bottom from time to time and use the board to accept new missions. Some require gathering materials, others defeating opponents - it's worth doing them, as they offer useful rewards.