For 1692 days, Daily Silksong News kept us updated. Now the journey has come to an end, and the community is paying tribute to Araraura’s dedication

Who would’ve thought Hollow Knight: Silksong would drop with such a bang and crash almost every gaming store out there? Life’s full of surprises and unpredictability; we never really know what tomorrow will bring. But one thing we could always count on was Daily Silksong News. Well, it wrapped up yesterday, what a ride it’s been.

1,692 days of hope. Saying goodbye to Daily Silksong News

Daily Silksong News kicked off on January 16, 2021, almost two years after Team Cherry first announced Hollow Knight: Silksong. For nearly five years, Araraura kept us updated with fresh info, leaks, predictions, or, more often than not, his classic “no news to report” for Silksong.

On Steam alone, Hollow Knight: Silksong hit over 500,000 concurrent players just a few hours after launch. If you add in the console crowd, the total was likely well over a million. Most people are having a blast, but Chinese players aren’t too happy with the translation.

By the time the game finally launched, he had posted exactly 1,692 episodes. Yesterday, while everyone was busy posting memes and waiting for that “out now” message, Araraura shared the 1,693rd and final video to say goodbye and offer his parting thoughts.

It’s safe to say this marks the end of an era, not just for Hollow Knight fans, but for the entire journey the community shared alongside Daily Silksong News. As always, the devoted community paid tribute on Reddit, saying, “Enough to make a grown man cry.”

Everyone’s grateful for all the effort Araraura put into keeping us hopeful and entertained throughout all these years of waiting. And of course, he deserves a break, but we’d love for the series to continue in some form, maybe under a new name. Hopefully, a big update or DLC will drop unexpectedly, and then Daily Silksong News can be back to give (or don’t) every bit of important information.

If you haven’t heard yet, Silksong is out.