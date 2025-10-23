Today, Amazon Prime Gaming features four new games. Fallout 3 GOTY is the absolute leader, but an RPG referring to classics of the genre also gets attention

As announced at the beginning of October, starting today, Amazon Prime Gaming subscribers can check out four games. Leading the pack is Fallout 3 (available on GOG) in the Game of the Year Edition, which means it comes with all the extra content Bethesda released for the game. However, this doesn't mean that the other titles are not worth our attention.

Games on Amazon Prime Gaming usually become available at 11:00 am PT on the day of their release.

Furthermore, Amazon is offering us games such as:

Hellslave (available through GOG), an old-school dungeon crawler RPG from 2022, where, after making a pact with the devil to save the remnants of humanity, we traverse monster-filled dungeons and engage in fierce, turn-based battles. True Fear: Forsaken Souls (Part 2, also available through GOG) – the second chapter of a horror-themed adventure game, where, as Holly Stonehouse, we uncover the protagonist's past and learn the dark secrets of her family. Lost & Found Agency (Collector’s Edition, available through Legacy Game) – another HOPA adventure game, but in a much lighter tone. We're playing as employees of the agency in the title, and our job is to find items and solve puzzles.

