Today, Amazon Prime Gaming features four new games. Fallout 3 GOTY is the absolute leader, but an RPG referring to classics of the genre also gets attention

Amazon has prepared four games today. Among them, there will be something for fans of post-apocalypse and old-school RPGs, as well as those who love to challenge their brain.

Christian Pieniazek

Today, Amazon Prime Gaming features four new games. Fallout 3 GOTY is the absolute leader, but an RPG referring to classics of the genre also gets attention, image source: Ars Goetia / PID Publishing.
Today, Amazon Prime Gaming features four new games. Fallout 3 GOTY is the absolute leader, but an RPG referring to classics of the genre also gets attention Source: Ars Goetia / PID Publishing.

As announced at the beginning of October, starting today, Amazon Prime Gaming subscribers can check out four games. Leading the pack is Fallout 3 (available on GOG) in the Game of the Year Edition, which means it comes with all the extra content Bethesda released for the game. However, this doesn't mean that the other titles are not worth our attention.

Games on Amazon Prime Gaming usually become available at 11:00 am PT on the day of their release.

Furthermore, Amazon is offering us games such as:

  1. Hellslave (available through GOG), an old-school dungeon crawler RPG from 2022, where, after making a pact with the devil to save the remnants of humanity, we traverse monster-filled dungeons and engage in fierce, turn-based battles.
  2. True Fear: Forsaken Souls (Part 2, also available through GOG) – the second chapter of a horror-themed adventure game, where, as Holly Stonehouse, we uncover the protagonist's past and learn the dark secrets of her family.
  3. Lost & Found Agency (Collector’s Edition, available through Legacy Game) – another HOPA adventure game, but in a much lighter tone. We're playing as employees of the agency in the title, and our job is to find items and solve puzzles.

Would you like to get more news like this or read interesting facts from the gaming world? Join our community on Google News and follow us there! Your support helps us grow and bring you even more content!

More:

Fallout 3

October 28, 2008

PC PlayStation Xbox
Rate It!
Like it?

0

Christian Pieniazek

Author: Christian Pieniazek

Started working with Gamepressure.com in August 2016. Although the Game Encyclopedia has been his pride and joy from the beginning, he also writes for the Newsroom and the Editorial section. Gained professional experience through a now-defunct service, in which he worked for almost three years. Graduated in Cultural Studies at the AGH University of Krakow. Runs his own business, jogs, cycles, loves mountain hiking, is a fan of nu metal, is interested in space, and of course, enjoys playing games. Feels best in action games with an open world and RPGs, although won't turn down good racing or shooting games.

RDR2 Guide Cyberpunk 2077 Guide Ghost of Yotei Interactive map BG3 Guide AC Shadows Guide How to Find and Activate Hall of the Penitent in Diablo 4 Kingdom Come 2 Interactive Map BG3 Interactive Map