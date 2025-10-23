PS6 will cost half as much as Xbox Magnus according to an insider

Sarah Bond's comments on the exclusivity of the upcoming Xbox have attracted considerable attention, especially considering Phil Spencer's 2024 statement that "we won't expand the market with $1,000 consoles." However, the Xbox Ally X was later released for $999, and now Sarah Bond is discussing the Xbox Magnus as a premium device. According to a well-known leaker, the hardware is definitely going to cost over $1000, but the PlayStation 6 will be way cheaper.

PS6 will cost half of what the Xbox Magnus does

In his podcast, Tom from the Moore’s Law is Dead channel mentioned that the Xbox Magnus, which is a mix between a console and a PC, is likely to be priced between $1000 and $1500. Another leaker, known as KeplerL2, shares a similar view. He often shares his insights on the NeoGaf forum, but this time he appeared on X, where he first recalled Phil Spencer's previously mentioned words.

When asked about the price difference between the PlayStation 6 and the Xbox Magnus, KeplerL2 stated that Microsoft's hardware would cost around $1,200 (which aligns with Tom's predictions), while the suggested price for the PS6 would be $600. According to the leaker, this difference is due to the hardware configuration—Xbox Magnus is expected to have more memory, and the production costs for cooling and the motherboard will be higher.

In the comments under Kepler's post, there were voices of doubt. Players cannot imagine that the PS6 would cost only $600, especially since the PS5 Pro was priced at $750. That would actually be a really low price, especially since there were earlier rumors that the PS6 Canis, Sony's handheld, was going to be priced at 500 bucks.

Previously, Tom reported that Sony is keen on maintaining a relatively low price. The company is trying to get PS4 players to upgrade to the newer gear. Only the official presentation of the console will show whether Sony truly has such plans.