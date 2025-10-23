Two hot launches on Xbox Game Pass. A post-apocalyptic bandit hunt and a sequel to the hit simulation game

Today, we found out which games Microsoft is adding for Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass subscribers for the end of October and start of November. Two of them are now out. These are PowerWash Simulator 2 and Bounty Star.

PowerWash Simulator 2 is a game that likely needs no introduction. It's basically a follow-up to the hit simulation game from 2022, where you play as pressure washer operators cleaning up rust, mold, moss, and all sorts of grime from places in the fictional towns. We don't have to do that by ourselves, as this game lets you team up with others online or play together on a split screen.

Besides PC and Xbox Series X/S, where PowerWash Simulator 2 is available through Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscriptions, the project of Futurlab has also been released on PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch 2.

The second spot on the list is taken by Bounty Star, an action-adventure TPP game set in a post-apocalyptic world, where we play as a war veteran named Clem. As a bounty hunter, the protagonist hunts bandits and monsters, using her mech, the Desert Raptor MKII, both during exploration and combat.

This game was also released not only on personal computers and Xbox Series X/S, but also on PlayStation 5.

