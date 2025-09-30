Steam Autumn Sale 2025 has kicked off. Great deals on Cyberpunk 2077 and Baldur’s Gate 3
The Steam Autumn Sale 2025 has just started, and for the next week, we will buy a lot of games at lower prices.
It's just 10:00 am PT, which means the Steam Autumn Sale has started. We can snag both blockbuster games and indie titles at a discount until October 6, 2025, so we've got a whole week to beef up our game collection.
As usual, Valve has released a sale trailer featuring several games at lower prices. The new Doom: The Dark Ages, released in May this year, is particularly eye-catching. Fans of the series without Game Pass have a great opportunity to check out this installment of the shooter.
Some other big games this year that we can get for cheaper include Assassin’s Creed: Shadows from Ubisoft and the MMO Dune: Awakening developed by Funcom. If you're into indie games, you should definitely check out the arcade game PEAK. It was already cheap before the discount and has thousands of positive reviews on Steam.
Below you will find other entries on sale.
Steam Autumn Sale 2025 – selected offers
- Assassin's Creed: Shadows – $41.99 (-40%)
- DOOM: The Dark Ages – $46.89 (-33%)
- Stellar Blade – $47.99 (-20%)
- PEAK – $6.39 (-20%)
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2 – $47.99 (-20%)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 – $14.99 (-75%)
- Dune: Awakening – $39.99 (-20%)
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 – $29.99 (-50%)
- Hades – $6.24 (-75%)
- Baldur's Gate 3 – $44.99 (-25%)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole – $2.99 (-90%)
- Cyberpunk 2077 – $20.99 (-65%)
- Dead Space – $11.99 (-80%)
- DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO – $39.89 (-43%)
- Mafia III: Definitive Edition – $2.99 (-90%)
- Dead Island 2 – $14.99 (-70%)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – $29.99 (-50%)
- Mortal Kombat 1 – $16.49 (-67%)
- Hearts of Iron IV – $14.99 (-70%)
- Detroit: Become Human – $11.99 (-70%)
