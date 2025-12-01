A simple question sparks a huge debate: What will happen to our games if Steam goes bankrupt?

Once again, Steam users are wondering what will happen to their games if the platform is shut down. Various scenarios have been raised in the discussion, including some that predict serious consequences for more than just players.
Even though there's no sign of Steam going down anytime soon, we keep wondering about the risk of losing access to our game collections. The topic popped up again thanks to a Reddit discussion, and players started wondering if they'd lose everything if Gabe Newell's platform ever went under. There are at least a few solutions to this grim scenario, but it's hard to call any of them convenient for either party.
The issue will certainly become a topic of discussion many more times, especially since Valve is not eager to make firm declarations. The company is also not very flexible, as evidenced by the lack of pro-consumer solutions in the event of the account owner's death.
Author: Krzysztof Kaluzinski
At GRYOnline.pl, works in the Newsroom. He is not afraid to tackle various topics, although he prefers news about independent productions in the style of Disco Elysium. In his childhood, he wrote fantasy stories, played a lot on Pegasus, and then on a computer. He turned his passion into a profession as an editor of a gaming portal run with a friend, as well as a copywriter and advisor in a console store. He doesn't care for remakes and long-running series. Since childhood, he wanted to write a novel, although he is definitely better at creating characters than plot. That's probably why he fell in love with RPGs (paper and virtual). He was raised in the 90s, to which he would gladly return. Loves Tarantino movies, thanks to Mad Max and the first Fallout he lost himself in post-apo, and Berserk convinced him to dark fantasy. Today he tries his hand at e-commerce and marketing, while also supporting the Newsroom on weekends, which allows him to continue cultivating old passions.
