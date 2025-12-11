Oversight or something deeper? There may be a detail in the Fallout series that contradicts the first game

We're just a few days away from the release of the second season of Fallout, which is probably one of the best game adaptations in recent years. Viewers are eagerly awaiting the continuation of Lucy and Ghoul's storylines, and Amazon's success has somewhat contributed to a renaissance of the universe—many people have started exploring the source material, including the oldest Fallout games from Interplay Entertainment.

It's no surprise, then, that players are trying to connect the series' plot with what the games depict. Some have noticed certain inconsistencies in the creation of the post-apocalyptic world.

An oversight by the antagonist or the creators?

If you belong to the group of people who have played the first Fallout, you surely remember the antagonist: the Master, who hunted "pure" radiation-free vault dwellers, aiming to create an army of super mutants. One viewer noticed that the series' Vault 33 is located right next to the base of the original opponent.

This raises the question of how the Master could have overlooked this particular vault during his initial searches. Various theories arise, and they definitely go beyond the statement: "it's a Bethesda oversight."

Source: ella / Reddit

Most people commenting are pointing out that the Master didn't have a lot of data to work with, so his mutants couldn't find every possible vault without some solid clues from him – after all, they weren't the sharpest tools in the shed. This means that Vault 33 was likely accidentally overlooked and ultimately didn't make it onto the list of attack targets.

This wouldn't be an isolated case of someone "losing" something in their own backyard. Such a scenario isn't unfamiliar even to the United States authorities, as evidenced by the situations mentioned in the comments.

I would guess that the door was once covered by some building. The master didn't really know the location of all the vaults, so there's no reason he couldn't have just missed this one. - VertibirdQuexplota

According to the Fallout Bible (which is a bit questionable in terms of canon, but it’s also our only source here), the Master only knew about the three vaults in Fallout 1 due to records in the demo vault. While that didn’t stop him from finding Vault 17 (Lily’s vault), it does mean that it’s very plausible that the mutants just weren’t searching the coast of LA and they missed the trio vaults since they had no clue there was anything out that way. - Laser_3

Keep in mind the real life stories of people losing things in their literal backyards and finding them 20+ years later. And also remember the US army lost a tank... in the state of Virginia... for 27 years... was found chilling in the woods by a hunter. - thepieraker

Some people are saying that Vault 33 was secure from the outside, which makes sense given Vault-Tec's experiment to raise obedient and clueless vault dwellers. The awareness of a villain kidnapping residents to turn them into mutated creatures might disturb that peace of mind, wouldn't it?

Of course, there's also a chance that the whole thing is just a mistake by Bethesda and Amazon, like some skeptical players are saying. Was that really the case? We will probably never know, but it's always worth pondering for such intriguing conclusions.

Would you like to get more news like this or read interesting facts from the gaming world? Join our community on Google News and follow us there! Your support helps us grow and bring you even more content!