Ubisoft sold the rights to 5 games. New owner is looking for ways to further develop these series

Ubisoft apparently decided that it could use some extra cash. The publisher looked at the titles they own, chose five of them, and sold the rights to Atari. These are:

Cold Fear - a survival horror from 2005, developed by DarkWorks studio; I Am Alive - a post-apocalyptic TPP action game with survival elements, released in 2012; Child of Eden - a rhythmic arcade game from 2011, placing a strong emphasis on sensory experiences; Grow Home - a physics-based climbing production from 2015; Grow Up - a sequel of the previous title, released in 2016.

As you can see, Ubisoft did not part ways with any major brand, but only with smaller titles, which they most likely did not intend to develop anyway.Atari, on the other hand, seems to have specific plans for them, as indicated by the words of the company's president, Wade Rosen, who states in an official statement:

Ubisoft and Atari both have a legacy of crafting worlds that players can fall in love with - games that resonate with generations of players not just for how they played, but for how they made us feel. We’re excited to reintroduce these titles while also exploring ways to expand and evolve these franchises.

For now, however, it's hard to say exactly what Atari is planning. The most likely scenario seems to be the preparation of remasters and their release on PS5, XSX/S and NS2 consoles. The company owns Nightdive studio, which specializes in adapting classic games for modern platforms. However, it is not excluded that Atari has more ambitious intentions for some of these games.