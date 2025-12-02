Too many ships choked Anno 117 engine. New patch aims to bring back smoothness strategy fans have been waiting for

Anno 117 has recovered crossplay between PC and PS5. Ubisoft has also announced update 1.3, which will improve optimization.
Ubisoft has announced another update for Anno 117: Pax Romana. The patch will be released in the middle of this month and will be marked as version 1.3.
Moreover, crossplay has been reactivated, although for now only between PC and PS5. They shut it down at the end of November because the console versions of the hotfix to fix multiplayer desync got delayed.
The hotfix is now on PlayStation 5, so crossplay is back up and running. For Xbox Series S/X, this will only happen with the release of patch 1.3, which will launch simultaneously on all hardware platforms.
The developers also informed that they are working on improvements for mods. These have been supported since launch, and players have already published 130 projects on Mod.Io, but in the future, the devs want to introduce additional conveniences. These will include, among other things, a separate in-game menu allowing players to load and configure mods.
Would you like to get more news like this or read interesting facts from the gaming world? Join our community on Google News and follow us there! Your support helps us grow and bring you even more content!
0
Author: Adrian Werner
A true veteran of the Gamepressure newsroom, writing continuously since 2009 and still not having enough. He caught the gaming bug thanks to playing on his friend's ZX Spectrum. Then he switched to his own Commodore 64, and after a short adventure with 16-bit consoles, he forever entrusted his heart to PC games. A fan of niche productions, especially adventure games, RPGs and games of the immersive sim genre, as well as a mod enthusiast. Apart from games, he devourers stories in every form - books, series, movies, and comics.
Industry legend scrapped his dream project. Open-world RPG lost to publishers' „terrible offers”
Give Astral Pulse, Prototype or both to Shroud in Dispatch. Let’s explain this choice
Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles
Which Mecha Man contains the bomb in Dispatch. Here’s how to complete Comically Yours
Which movie theater should we search first in Dispatch. Complete Theatrically Yours easily
How to “Visit Unique Stashes” in BF6. Complete BR REDSEC challenge easily
Where to find Hollow Abode and Aureate Pavilion in Where Winds Meet. Navigation through Mistveil Forest has never been so easy