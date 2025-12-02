Too many ships choked Anno 117 engine. New patch aims to bring back smoothness strategy fans have been waiting for

Ubisoft has announced another update for Anno 117: Pax Romana. The patch will be released in the middle of this month and will be marked as version 1.3.

The patch aims to fix many issues in the game, including crashes. Optimization will also be improved. The game won't lag as much anymore when there are a lot of ships and other units on the map. The developers also promise to fix a number of bugs. One of them makes Caeso not spawn correctly on the map, and another one sometimes messes up upgrading building plans. A nice touch will be the addition of the player's logo to their ships.

Return of crossplay on PC and PS5

Moreover, crossplay has been reactivated, although for now only between PC and PS5. They shut it down at the end of November because the console versions of the hotfix to fix multiplayer desync got delayed.

The hotfix is now on PlayStation 5, so crossplay is back up and running. For Xbox Series S/X, this will only happen with the release of patch 1.3, which will launch simultaneously on all hardware platforms.

The developers also informed that they are working on improvements for mods. These have been supported since launch, and players have already published 130 projects on Mod.Io, but in the future, the devs want to introduce additional conveniences. These will include, among other things, a separate in-game menu allowing players to load and configure mods.