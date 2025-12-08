After Assassin's Creed: Shadows, Ubisoft is not going to give up on games with two protagonists, but it must have a good reason for that

The negative reaction to Yasuke and Naoe didn't scare Ubisoft away. The studio doesn't intend to give up on the idea of two protagonists.
Not too keen on the idea of two protagonists in Assassin’s Creed: Shadows? In that case, we don't have good news for you, as Ubisoft doesn't intend to abandon this concept in the future—provided there is a good narrative justification for it.
The reveal of Assassin’s Creed: Shadows sparked a huge wave of discussion among players, mainly due to the character Yasuke, although Naoe also didn't appeal to some people. In an interview with GamesRadar+, the game's associate director, Simon Lemay-Comtois, admitted that he is aware of how much they have divided the community.
Dual protagonists can be divisive along very strange lines, right? It's not just a 'well, I prefer a war, therefore I prefer Yasuke.' Some people just don't like one character over the other, and they don't like to spend time with one. It was true with Evie and Jacob [from Assassin’s Creed Syndicate], but with Naoe and Yasuke it's more divisive. And we knew this. We knew going into it, but I think it can split our fan base a little too.
All that drama didn't scare Ubisoft off. The studio doesn't regret its decision, and Lemay-Comtois confirmed that they don't intend to avoid games with two main characters in the future.
I think the learning for us is that, yes, we could do more dual-protagonist games in the future – if we have a good reason to do it narratively and for the setting.
The creator, however, didn't address the reactions to Yasuke, who sparked the most controversy around AC: Shadows. According to many players, the Black Samurai didn't quite fit the Japanese setting, which was immediately pointed out. Let's hope that next time they try to create a duo of main characters, they will be better suited to the setting.
Author: Martin Bukowski
Graduate of Electronics and Telecommunications at the Gdańsk University of Technology, who decided to dedicate his life to video games. In his childhood, he would get lost in the Gothic's Valley of Mines and "grind for gold" in League of Legends. Twenty years later, games still entertain him just as much. Today, he considers the Persona series and soulslike titles from From Software as his favorite games. He avoids consoles, and a special place in his heart is reserved for PC. In his spare time, he works as a translator, is creating his first game, or spends time watching movies and series (mainly animated ones).
