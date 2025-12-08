After Assassin's Creed: Shadows, Ubisoft is not going to give up on games with two protagonists, but it must have a good reason for that

Not too keen on the idea of two protagonists in Assassin’s Creed: Shadows? In that case, we don't have good news for you, as Ubisoft doesn't intend to abandon this concept in the future—provided there is a good narrative justification for it.

More dual protagonists

The reveal of Assassin’s Creed: Shadows sparked a huge wave of discussion among players, mainly due to the character Yasuke, although Naoe also didn't appeal to some people. In an interview with GamesRadar+, the game's associate director, Simon Lemay-Comtois, admitted that he is aware of how much they have divided the community.

Dual protagonists can be divisive along very strange lines, right? It's not just a 'well, I prefer a war, therefore I prefer Yasuke.' Some people just don't like one character over the other, and they don't like to spend time with one. It was true with Evie and Jacob [from Assassin’s Creed Syndicate], but with Naoe and Yasuke it's more divisive. And we knew this. We knew going into it, but I think it can split our fan base a little too.

All that drama didn't scare Ubisoft off. The studio doesn't regret its decision, and Lemay-Comtois confirmed that they don't intend to avoid games with two main characters in the future.

I think the learning for us is that, yes, we could do more dual-protagonist games in the future – if we have a good reason to do it narratively and for the setting.

The creator, however, didn't address the reactions to Yasuke, who sparked the most controversy around AC: Shadows. According to many players, the Black Samurai didn't quite fit the Japanese setting, which was immediately pointed out. Let's hope that next time they try to create a duo of main characters, they will be better suited to the setting.