You pay full price, but it's not enough? Ubisoft defends microtransactions in Assassin's Creed: Shadows

The director of Assassin's Creed: Shadows defends microtransactions, saying they are what make the game's development possible.
The day before yesterday, Assassin's Creed: Shadows received a significant update. It introduced new story content but also added a substantial set of optional cosmetic items to the in-game store.
Microtransactions of this kind have been part of the series for a decade, but that doesn't mean players have stopped criticizing them. It was no different in this case, prompting the game's director, Simon Lemay-Comtois, to defend these solutions in a conversation with IGN.
It's worth mentioning that Shadows is not the only installment in the series that recently received new content. Assassin’s Creed: Mirage has received a much more ambitious patch in the form of a large free expansion called Valley of Memory. It was well-received among players, unlike the AC: Shadows update.
Assassin's Creed: Shadows was released on March 20th this year on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5. The game helped the Assassin’s Creed franchise exceed Ubisoft's related forecasts.
Author: Adrian Werner
A true veteran of the Gamepressure newsroom, writing continuously since 2009 and still not having enough. He caught the gaming bug thanks to playing on his friend's ZX Spectrum. Then he switched to his own Commodore 64, and after a short adventure with 16-bit consoles, he forever entrusted his heart to PC games. A fan of niche productions, especially adventure games, RPGs and games of the immersive sim genre, as well as a mod enthusiast. Apart from games, he devourers stories in every form - books, series, movies, and comics.
