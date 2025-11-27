You pay full price, but it's not enough? Ubisoft defends microtransactions in Assassin's Creed: Shadows

The day before yesterday, Assassin's Creed: Shadows received a significant update. It introduced new story content but also added a substantial set of optional cosmetic items to the in-game store.

Microtransactions of this kind have been part of the series for a decade, but that doesn't mean players have stopped criticizing them. It was no different in this case, prompting the game's director, Simon Lemay-Comtois, to defend these solutions in a conversation with IGN.

The developer stated that he knows many players dislike microtransactions, but the revenue from them is what allows for the continuous development of the game, like adding new missions, improving parkour, and expanding elements related to Isu culture (which is one of the biggest attractions of the latest update). Lemay-Comtois also said that adding more Isu-related elements to the game was not initially planned and he managed to push it through only after the release.

It's worth mentioning that Shadows is not the only installment in the series that recently received new content. Assassin’s Creed: Mirage has received a much more ambitious patch in the form of a large free expansion called Valley of Memory. It was well-received among players, unlike the AC: Shadows update.

Assassin's Creed: Shadows was released on March 20th this year on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5. The game helped the Assassin’s Creed franchise exceed Ubisoft's related forecasts.