You pay full price, but it's not enough? Ubisoft defends microtransactions in Assassin's Creed: Shadows

The director of Assassin's Creed: Shadows defends microtransactions, saying they are what make the game's development possible.

Adrian Werner

You pay full price, but it's not enough? Ubisoft defends microtransactions in Assassin's Creed: Shadows, image source: Ubisoft.
You pay full price, but it's not enough? Ubisoft defends microtransactions in Assassin's Creed: Shadows Source: Ubisoft.

The day before yesterday, Assassin's Creed: Shadows received a significant update. It introduced new story content but also added a substantial set of optional cosmetic items to the in-game store.

Microtransactions of this kind have been part of the series for a decade, but that doesn't mean players have stopped criticizing them. It was no different in this case, prompting the game's director, Simon Lemay-Comtois, to defend these solutions in a conversation with IGN.

  1. The developer stated that he knows many players dislike microtransactions, but the revenue from them is what allows for the continuous development of the game, like adding new missions, improving parkour, and expanding elements related to Isu culture (which is one of the biggest attractions of the latest update).
  2. Lemay-Comtois also said that adding more Isu-related elements to the game was not initially planned and he managed to push it through only after the release.

It's worth mentioning that Shadows is not the only installment in the series that recently received new content. Assassin’s Creed: Mirage has received a much more ambitious patch in the form of a large free expansion called Valley of Memory. It was well-received among players, unlike the AC: Shadows update.

Assassin's Creed: Shadows was released on March 20th this year on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5. The game helped the Assassin’s Creed franchise exceed Ubisoft's related forecasts.

  1. Assassin's Creed: Shadows on Steam
  2. Assassin's Creed: Shadows Review: Great combat and stealth, where plot plays it too safe
  3. Assassin’s Creed: Shadows - guide

Would you like to get more news like this or read interesting facts from the gaming world? Join our community on Google News and follow us there! Your support helps us grow and bring you even more content!

More:

Assassin's Creed: Shadows

March 20, 2025

PC PlayStation Xbox Nintendo
Rate It!
Like it?

0

Adrian Werner

Author: Adrian Werner

A true veteran of the Gamepressure newsroom, writing continuously since 2009 and still not having enough. He caught the gaming bug thanks to playing on his friend's ZX Spectrum. Then he switched to his own Commodore 64, and after a short adventure with 16-bit consoles, he forever entrusted his heart to PC games. A fan of niche productions, especially adventure games, RPGs and games of the immersive sim genre, as well as a mod enthusiast. Apart from games, he devourers stories in every form - books, series, movies, and comics.

PUBG Black Budget sets date for Closed Alpha test. Play the new extraction shooter this December

Previous
PUBG Black Budget sets date for Closed Alpha test. Play the new extraction shooter this December

Latest News

Hot News

Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles

Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles

Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles
Which Mecha Man contains the bomb in Dispatch. Here’s how to complete Comically Yours

Which Mecha Man contains the bomb in Dispatch. Here’s how to complete Comically Yours

Which Mecha Man contains the bomb in Dispatch. Here’s how to complete Comically Yours
Which movie theater should we search first in Dispatch. Complete Theatrically Yours easily

Which movie theater should we search first in Dispatch. Complete Theatrically Yours easily

Which movie theater should we search first in Dispatch. Complete Theatrically Yours easily
Aspiration Talents choice explained. Which perk you should pick

Aspiration Talents choice explained. Which perk you should pick

Aspiration Talents choice explained. Which perk you should pick
How to “Visit Unique Stashes” in BF6. Complete BR REDSEC challenge easily

How to “Visit Unique Stashes” in BF6. Complete BR REDSEC challenge easily

How to “Visit Unique Stashes” in BF6. Complete BR REDSEC challenge easily
RDR2 Guide Cyberpunk 2077 Guide Ghost of Yotei Interactive map BG3 Guide AC Shadows Guide How to Find and Activate Hall of the Penitent in Diablo 4 Kingdom Come 2 Interactive Map BG3 Interactive Map