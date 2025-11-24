New on Steam. An RPG inspired by the Witcher series and an adaptation of the hit anime

This week, Steam will see the release of Project Motor Racing, Solo Leveling: Arise Overdrive, Of Ash and Steel, Tormentor, and expansions for Company of Heroes 3, Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord, and Euro Truck Simulator 2, among others.
Welcome to the series that discusses the most important upcoming releases on Steam. Big publishers are mostly already thinking about Christmas, but a lot of small teams are going to try to take advantage of their laid-back attitude.
This week, it was tough to pick just one favorite. Ultimately, we decided on Of Ash and Steel. It's a third-person RPG inspired by the Gothic series and the third installment of The Witcher series. The creators promise a challenging combat system that requires skill, lots of freedom during gameplay, and an intriguing world to explore without any map markers.
The game has a demo on Steam.
Abandoned Archive is an action game with roguelike elements. Players will take on the role of a mage exploring monster-filled dungeons, using a rich set of spells and relics in combat. Besides the solo play, a co-op mode will also be available.
Constance is a charming two-dimensional metroidvania enriched with adventure elements. It tells the story of a painter descending into madness, who traverses worlds created by her mind, using a brush and paints for combat and puzzle-solving.
The game has a demo on Steam.
Cross Blitz is a card-based RPG with a turn-based combat system and beautiful pixel art graphics. Besides the story mode, the game will also offer a roguelite module.
On the other hand, Nientum – Op.ZERO is a two-dimensional arcade game that combines elements of platformers and rhythm games. We're gonna travel through some awesome worlds inspired by famous musicals that are a bit broken, and we'll fix them up so they can be performed in full.
The game has a demo on Steam.
0Solo Leveling: Arise Overdrive is an action RPG based on the popular Korean comic and its animated adaptation. From this week's releases, it's this title that the most people are following on Steam.
The game has a demo on Steam.
Fans of the turn-based war strategy game Panzer Corps 2: Elite are counting down the hours until the release of the 1st Guards expansion. The DLC will offer scenarios recreating the defense of the Soviet Union against the invasion by the Third Reich.
Meanwhile, A.I.L.A is a horror game with a science fiction vibes. In the game, you'll play as a tester for the AI, which creates creepy experiences based on its thoughts and how you play.
The game was developed by Pulsatrix Studios, the creators of the warmly received Fobia – St. Dinfna Hotel (85% positive reviews on Steam).
The game has a demo on Steam.
Apes Warfare is a funny turn-based strategy game set on small maps where you lead an army of monkeys battling against humans. The game is inspired by the console series Advanced Wars.
The game has a demo on Steam.
Captain Wayne: Vacation Desperation is a humorous boomer shooter with pixel art graphics, where we play as a sailor equipped with a shotgun instead of a hand bitten off by a Vampire Whale.
Project Motor Racing is a promising car racing simulator. The main reason people are hyped for this game is because Ian Bell, the co-creator of the legendary GTR and the mastermind behind the Project CARS series, is involved.
Red Rogue Sea is a tactical turn-based game with roguelike and card game elements, where you get to play as a pirate ship captain.
Tormentor is a TPP action game where we play as the titular tormentor, hunting victims in an abandoned prison and streaming his actions on the Darknet. The project is developed by Madmind Studio (Agony, Succubus).
The game has a demo on Steam.
Afterblast is a first-person shooter game with roguelike elements where you'll explore planets and take down waves of enemies, getting stronger as you go. This is the first game of Lumino Games.
Cowboy Life Simulator is an action game with survival elements where you play as a cowboy trying to earn enough cash to keep the family farm running. The game is being developed by Odd Qubit.
Fans of adventure games should be interested in Detective Instinct: Farewell, My Beloved. This is a detective title inspired by 8-bit console games created by Japanese developers. Our task will be to uncover the truth about the mysterious disappearance of a young woman from a train.
The game has a demo on Steam.
On Wednesday, Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord will finally get the War Sails expansion. The DLC is gonna add ships, sailing mechanics, and naval battles to the game, plus a new Viking-inspired faction with its own territory.
On the other hand, Ars Notoria is a survival game set in a fantasy land with an open world. We will engage in both building a settlement and going on adventures. A lot of economic processes can be automated, so we can focus more on living like a hero.
Fans of Company of Heroes 3 are counting down the days to the release of the fourth expansion, Endure & Defy. The DLC is adding four new battle groups to the game, one each for the British, US, Wehrmacht, and Deutsches Afrikakorps forces. Among them will be a Polish cavalry battle group.
Another important expansion releasing on Thursday is Nordic Horizons for Euro Truck Simulator 2. The expansion is gonna add the northern part of Scandinavia to the game map, so you'll get to explore areas in Norway, Finland, and Sweden.
Hail to the Rainbow is a first-person action-adventure game set in a post-apocalyptic future. Players will traverse a desolate Russia using a car, occasionally leaving the vehicle to explore buildings. It won't be just pure exploration, as the game features puzzles and many combat sequences.
The game has a demo on Steam.
Night of the Slayers is an asymmetrical online action game with a slasher horror theme. The creators want to stand out from other games like this by having a duo of closely collaborating psychopaths hunt down a group of five regular people.
Veterum is a turn-based tactical strategy game set in a fantasy world, enriched with RPG elements. The devs promise an extensive combat system influenced by factors such as weather conditions, morale, and the fatigue level of our subordinates.
Ayasa: Shadows of Silence is a horror-themed action-adventure game in 2.5D. Its creators were clearly inspired by the Little Nightmares series.
The game has a demo on Steam.
Light Up the Town is a cozy adventure game where you play as a young ferret hanging Christmas lights and other decorations in your town.
The game has a demo on Steam.
