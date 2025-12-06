Need help with “Playful sea mammal” in Cookie Jam? Here’s the answer

We’ve got a real grab bag of topics in this weekend’s Buzzwords challenge in Cookie Jam. After tackling clues like “Place where bees are kept,” and “Someone who directs an orchestra,” we’re jumping back into another animal-themed puzzle. So if “Playful sea mammal” has you stumped, here’s a little help.

Answer to “Playful sea mammal” in Cookie Jam

There are tons of sea mammals out there, but only one really stands out for being especially playful, social, and super smart. You’ve probably seen videos of them splashing around or riding waves like it’s no big deal. So without dragging it out any longer, here’s the answer for this Cookie Jam puzzle:

Playful sea mammal – Dolphin

Dolphins are some of the most fascinating and charismatic animals in the ocean, known for their intelligence, agility, and naturally playful behavior. They communicate through a mix of clicks, whistles, and body movements, and many species live in tight-knit social groups called pods. Dolphins are quick learners, often seen riding waves, leaping out of the water, or even interacting curiously with boats and swimmers. Their problem-solving abilities and complex social structures make them one of the most studied marine mammals, and their friendly, energetic nature is a big part of why people find them so captivating.

