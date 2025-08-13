Roblox is definitely one of the biggest gaming platforms right now. You can find many interesting titles there. Of course, some of them are more popular than others. A great example of this is Grow a Garden (GaG), which is currently attracting many players. However, we have already written many guides about this title, so it's time to leave the garden for a while and show a little bit of style. Dress to Impress is another popular production in Roblox. This dress-up game will offer Lady Gaga themed event soon. So, you will have the opportunity to get items inspired by the artist. However, even before that, you can unlock more clothes thank to codes.

All working and new codes in Dress to Impress (DTI) in August 2025

Right now, there are 26 active codes in Dress to Impress. So, you can unlock many different clothes or accessories.

1CON1CF4TMA (schoolgirl dress) 3NCHANTEDD1ZZY (wand) ANGELT4NKED (cat’s ears helmet) ASHLEYBUNNI (bunny shoes) B3APL4YS_D0L1E (doll) BELALASLAY (jacket) C4LLMEHH4LEY (dress and headband) CH00P1E_1S_B4CK (jacket, skirt and boots) D1ORST4R (bag and bow) ELLA (skirt) IBELLASLAY (haircut) ITSJUSTNICHOLAS (jacket) KITTYUUHH (cat) KREEK (hat) LABOOTS (boots) LANA (top, shorts and leg warmers) LANABOW (bow) LANATUTU (dress) LEAHASHE (tracksuit) M3RM4ID (mermaid costume) MEGANPLAYSBOOTS (cowboy boots) PIXIIUWU (dress) S3M_0W3N_Y4Y (halberd) SUBM15CY (eyelashes and necklace) TEKKYOOZ (bag) VANILLAMACE (hat)

How to Redeem Codes in Dress to Impress

So, you know the codes but how to activate them? It is very simple. Just follow these steps:

Click on the handbag symbol on the left side of the screen to open Codes menu. Type your code in the "Type here..." textbox. Click on “Reedem.”