Fans wanted one mechanic so badly in the sequel to the classic RPG that the devs had to delay the Early Access of Solast 2

Update (December 11)

At The Game Awards 2025, we learned that Solasta 2 will be released in Early Access on March 12, 2026. Below, you can watch the trailer that confirms this.

Original news (November 6)

Solasta 2 is slowly making its way to Steam Early Access. The creators have already given a rough idea of when the sequel to the successful RPG will be available for players.

Almost a year ago, devs from the independent studio Tactical Adventures confirmed that Solasta: The Crown of Magister would receive a sequel. We had to wait until last month for the first major gameplay showcase, and now the developers have answered the most important questions from players.

Solasta 2 and Ready (for) Action

In an announcement published on Steam, the studio confirmed that Solasta 2 will be released in Early Access in the first quarter of 2026. They didn't give an exact date, but saying they'll share more details in the "coming months" makes it seem unlikely that it'll launch in early January.

The team also mentioned that the console release should happen around the same time as the 1.0 version drop. For now, there is no information about Steam Early Access on the game's Steam page, so we can only guess that it will last at least a year, meaning the full version of Solasta 2 will not be released before 2027.

The creators also confirmed the content of the Early Access: about 10 hours of gameplay, a maximum character level of 4, 6 basic classes (with multiclass options), 4 ancestries, and the ability to gather a full party of heroes. Furthermore, there will be a Ready Action feature, a rule that allows players to pre-plan a response to certain events during combat (such as a creature approaching).

That's pretty much why they've decided to release it next year. Initially, the developer planned to add this feature only in version 1.0, but after gathering feedback on the demo, the creators decided to include it in the Early Access release. Players will have to wait longer for the multiplayer mode, which will be added to Solasta 2 in an update released as part of Steam Early Access.

Would you like to get more news like this or read interesting facts from the gaming world? Join our community on Google News and follow us there! Your support helps us grow and bring you even more content!