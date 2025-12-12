Spectacular science fiction game finally has a release date. Pragmata will offer „a new kind of gameplay,” which you can check out today

Update (December 11)

The trailer shown at The Game Awards 2025 finally revealed when Pragmata is coming out. It will be released on April 24 for PC, PS5, and XSX/S. Interestingly, a demo of the title will be available on Steam shortly. It is expected to appear on consoles "later."

Original news (October 7)

While it's not always the case, most shows or games featuring main character duos usually have a co-op mode. However, Pragmata, an original TPP action game being developed by Capcom, will take a different path. The creators decided that a cooperative mode would "conflict" with the designs of Hugh and Diana, the characters we will play as, and with the gameplay model they wanted to offer us.

In an interview with Automaton Japan, the game's producer, Naoto Oyama, addressed the absence of co-op in Pragmata. As he stated (via DualShockers), in Pragmata:

Exploration, not just combat, is built around the concept of Hugh and Diana working together. For example, Diana can hack open a path that Hugh then traverses using his thrusters or hover abilities, or if the area is too big and the player gets lost, Diana can scan the area and highlight the correct path. Their cooperation is designed to be indispensable.

Sounds like a game perfect for co-op mode? According to the creators, not necessarily:

We did consider the idea [of a co-op system], but our primary goal with Pragmata was to deliver a new kind of gameplay experience. We leaned fully into the ‘busy-ness’ and fun that comes from one player simultaneously dealing with both the action and the puzzles, and that led us to the game’s current form.

In a nutshell, the creators wanted to keep our attention and provide us with varied attractions almost at every turn. In co-op, we would have to share all of this with a second player, which would affect the gameplay in a way not desired by the developers at Capcom.

Pragmata doesn't yet have a set release date. The game will be released on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S in 2026.

