We know when the first reviews of Ghost of Yotei will appear. The critics' verdict will be out a week before the release of Tsushima's successor

We learned the date of publishing the first reviews of the anticipated game Ghost of Yotei. Editorial offices around the world will be able to share their impressions of the game long before its official release.

The review embargo ends on Thursday, September 25, at 9am ET/6am PT (via Geoff Keighley). This deadline was set exactly one week before the game's premiere, which usually indicates the publisher's high confidence in the quality of their product. So, players will have plenty of time to familiarize themselves with critics' reviews before making a purchase decision.

Ghost of Yotei will debut on October 2, exclusively on the PlayStation 5 console. The title is not a direct continuation of the best-selling Ghost of Tsushima; the main character of the game is Atsu, and her journey begins in 1603 - 300 years after the adventure of Jin Sakai.