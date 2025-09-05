Where will The White Lotus season 4 be filmed? New locations from the HBO hit TV series

One of the best HBO TV series of recent years is undoubtedly Mike White's The White Lotus. The TV show has been a hit on television and streaming for several years now, winning numerous Emmy and Golden Globe awards.

Three seasons of the hit TV series have been produced so far, and a fourth is on the way. Where will it take viewers?

Where will HBO’s The White Lotus season 4 be filmed?

In the previous three seasons of The White Lotus, we visited Hawaii, Italy, and Thailand. Where will the next season take place? Deadline reports that Mike White has decided to move The White Lotus season 4 to France. HBO hasn’t commented on this information.

France seems to be an interesting location that fits the theme of the TV series. HBO is collaborating with the Four Seasons chain on this TV show, and although no specific hotel has reportedly been decided on yet, there has been speculation that season 4 of The White Lotus will use the Grand-Hotel du Cap-Ferrat, located at the Cap-Ferrat peninsula on the French Riviera, a place closely associated with Hollywood due to its proximity to Cannes.

What other options in France would The White Lotus crew have? The other two Four Seasons hotels in France are Megeve in the French Alps and the Hotel George V in Paris.

It is worth mentioning that in season 3 of The White Lotus, more than one hotel was used as a location for the TV series. In addition to the Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui, three other hotels that didn’t belong to the Four Seasons chain were used. It isn’t known what solution the creators of season 4 will decide on, nor exactly which location in France they will choose, if Deadline's reports are confirmed and it will indeed be France.

In April 2025, Mike White mentioned that The White Lotus season 4 may depart from the locations typical for the series.

For the fourth season, I want to get a little bit out of the crashing waves of rocks vernacular but there’s always more room for more murders at the White Lotus hotels.

And if they were indeed to go in that direction, the Grand-Hotel du Cap-Ferrat becomes a less likely option due to its location.