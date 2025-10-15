Ghost of Yotei devs face a very difficult choice. They have at least three paths ahead of them, and none is perfect

Sucker Punch Productions is currently dedicating all its attention to Ghost of Yotei, but it will soon need to address a crucial question: what game to develop after Atsu's adventures?

The company will decide on the next project after releasing the expansion Legends for the mentioned title (the DLC will launch in 2026). The developer is responsible for three popular series: Ghost, Sly Cooper, and InFamous. Brian Fleming, the co-founder of Sucker Punch, hinted in an interview with VGC that they're probably going to work on the next installment of one of their IPs.

The truth is that whatever we do next, whether it’s continuing Ghost or going back to Sly, the decision is really more limited by, again, our cherishing of focus and time to iterate, which means that we really can only do one thing at a time.

So, it looks like fans can only expect one game from the studio in the next few years. Some players who are fans of the two brands that might get dropped will probably be bummed out by the company's final decision, unless the Sony-owned studio expands enough to handle at least two projects at once.

A completely new IP, expanding Sucker Punch's portfolio, cannot be ruled out either. Undoubtedly, the developer faces difficult choices, about which the community will probably not learn soon.