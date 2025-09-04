What to do with Purple Skull reward in Helldivers 2. This token will let you get Dust Devils warbond for free

Despite the fact that Arrowhead Game Studios works closely with Sony, they do all in their power to make Helldivers 2 accessible to all players. Not only it’s not required on PC to use PSN login, but also the game itself has recently landed on Xbox. Due to that, there has been an influx of new fans who got welcomed by the veterans with milk and cookies. And the fresh divers are very needed to topple down the new mascot of this production – the invincible Hive Lord. Within the wave of all those news, events and generally incredible atmosphere surrounding Helldivers, some fans have noticed that “The Ministry of Prosperity” sent them a gift in the form of a mysterious Purple Skull. What is it and why did some players get it while others did not? Let’s try to answer those questions.

Purple Skull in Helldivers 2 explained

Johan Pilestedt, the founder and CEO of Arrowhead, is doing all in his power to make Helldivers 2 fun, but also profitable to please the game’s publisher – Sony. Judging by his actions, he is great at achieving these tasks. However, he and his team put the players first and sometimes offer small, unexpected presents. With the debut of 4th major update called “Into the Unjust,” some fans have been gifted a Purple Skull. Many of them are confused and don’t know what to do about it and why they have received it in the first place.

If you are reading this to find answers, you have probably bought Digital Deluxe Edition of Helldivers 2, haven’t you? This is exactly the reason why you received the Purple Skull. It’s a Premium Warbond Token that allows you to redeem one Premium Warbond of your choice for free. Remember, though, that it won’t work with Legendary Warbonds! If you have forgotten what this edition consists of, below you can find an image describing its content:

Helldivers 2 Digital Deluxe Edition contents.Source: Helldivers 2, Developer: Arrowhead Game Studios

In case you are looking for inspiration on what to use this free token for, it is a perfect opportunity to get the upcoming Warbond – Dust Devils. It offers a handful of digital goodies including 2 armor sets, primary weapon, throwable, stratagems, and some extra cosmetics. If that got you interested, below you will see the whole package:

Helldivers 2 Dust Devils Premium Warbond package contents.Source: Helldivers 2, Developer: Arrowhead Game Studios

Remember that Helldivers 2 is primarily a co-op title. While nothing will replace fun of playing with your friends, you can look for members for your party on production’s official Discord server. You can find like-minded divers there who will aid you in your adventures, but also learn about the game itself, most efficient strategies or simply talk about other fans’ silly actions. Have fun!