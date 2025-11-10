Kingdom Come: Deliverance veteran will help with The Witcher 4. At CD Projekt Red, he'll take care of a key element of the game

A veteran of the Kingdom Come: Deliverance series has announced that he has ended his collaboration with the Czech Warhorse Studios, with which he was associated for over 8 years, in favor of joining the most renowned Polish video game development studio. Karel Kolmann has joined CD Projekt Red and will hold a very important position there.

The Czech developer has taken on the role of senior quest designer for the upcoming The Witcher 4. This is a significant position, as it influences how gamers perceive the storyline. However, considering Kolmann's experience, there is hope that, thanks to him - although, of course, the quest design team is much larger - the quests in the fourth game will be well-designed.

Kolmann was responsible for the "additional design" of missions in the first Kingdom Come: Deliverance. In this year's acclaimed second part of the medieval RPG, the developer:

designed and scripted the Hardcore mode; created designs for many quests (including writing the dialogues); designed the crime, stealth, and NPC perception systems.

It is worth mentioning that CD Projekt Red does not hide the fact that productions like Baldur’s Gate 3 or Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 are a major inspiration for creating "realism," immersion, and humor in The Witcher 4. However, we do not know much about the storyline of the upcoming game yet, at least beyond generalities, such as the fact that Andrzej Sapkowski's Crossroads of Ravens plays an important role in shaping it.

The relocation of Karel Kolmann is an example of the growing mutual "affection" between the creators of The Witcher series and the Czech studio. CD Projekt Red greatly appreciates the achievements of the Warhorse Studios, and it is possible that we will hear more about other Kingdom Come veterans who will begin close cooperation with the Poles (perhaps we will finally see a collaboration between the teams).