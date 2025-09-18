When is the release date for The Summer I Turned Pretty Movie? Season 3 didn't end the TSITP story, there will be a sequel

Everyone thought that with the end of season 3 of The Summer I Turned Pretty, it would be time to say goodbye to Belly, Conrad, and Jeremiah. This was confirmed by the series creator, who said in March 2025 that she had no plans to continue TSITP. At the same time, she didn’t rule out the possibility that if a good idea came along and the cast was interested in returning, they might revisit these characters.

And it turns out that this will happen sooner than anyone could have expected. On the day the final episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 aired, it was announced that The Summer I Turned Pretty Movie will be made, which will be a continuation and, at the same time, a true ending to the series. The information was shared during the celebration of the TV series finale in Paris, France.

When will The Summer I Turned Pretty Movie be released?

Unfortunately, despite the announcement of the film, no release date has been revealed for The Summer I Turned Pretty Movie. We will most likely have to wait a while for TSITP to come back with a movie

What do we know about The Summer I Turned Pretty Movie?

The Summer I Turned Pretty Movie will be directed by Jenny Han, the creator of the series. She will also write the screenplay for the film together with Sarah Kuckserka. Details of the plot are being kept secret for now.

Han says that there is another important adventure in Belly's story that needs to be told, and that film is the perfect medium for it.

{quote} There is another big milestone left in Belly's journey, and I thought only a movie could give it its proper due. I'm so grateful to Prime Video for continuing to support my vision for this story and for making it possible to share this final chapter with the fans. {/quote}

You can watch all three seasons of The Summer I Turned Pretty (TSITP) on Prime Video.

More about Prime Video: