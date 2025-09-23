When is the next season of Slow Horses coming out? Release schedule for season 5 of Apple TV+ series

The hit crime TV series from Apple TV+ is back with its fifth season, and it doesn't look like it's going to stop anytime soon. The highly anticipated Slow Horses, starring Gary Oldman, is a TV series beloved by viewers and critics alike, returning with new episodes in September.

When will Slow Horses season 5 be released?

Slow Horses returns with new episodes on Apple TV+. The premiere of season 5 is scheduled for September 24, but we won't get all the episodes at once. They will be released weekly, and there will be exactly 6 of them.

Below you can find the full schedule for season 5 of Slow Horses from Apple TV+.

Slow Horses season 5 release schedule

Episode Release date Release time Episode 1 September 24, 2025 6:00 p.m. PT / 9:00 p.m. ET Episode 2 September 24, 2025 6:00 p.m. PT / 9:00 p.m. ET Episode 3 October 1, 2025 6:00 p.m. PT / 9:00 p.m. ET Episode 4 October 8, 2025 6:00 p.m. PT / 9:00 p.m. ET Episode 5 October 15, 2025 6:00 p.m. PT / 9:00 p.m. ET Episode 6 October 22, 2025 6:00 p.m. PT / 9:00 p.m. ET

Will there be Slow Horses seasons 6 and 7?

Before season 5 of Slow Horses was released on Apple TV+, we already learned that not only season 6 but also season 7 of the hit crime TV series is planned. Fans can therefore look forward to many more adventures with the well-known team of MI5 agents. If the creators manage to keep up the pace of previous seasons, we shouldn't have to wait too long for the next episodes after the premiere of season 5.

What is Slow Horses about?

Discover the story of a team of British intelligence agents serving in MI5's dumping ground, where those who have made career-ending mistakes end up. Led by a brilliant but hot-headed leader (Gary Oldman), they navigate the twists and turns of the spy world to defend England from sinister forces.

Slow Horses season 5 trailer