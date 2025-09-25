Marvel's Wolverine officially revealed. We finally get to see Insomniac Games' new project in action

The rumors from two weeks ago have been confirmed. At the State of Play event, we finally got to check out a new trailer for Marvel's Wolverine, which is being developed by Insomniac Games.

It showed a bunch of gameplay clips, especially highlighting the super intense combat system. It was also announced that Liam McIntyre will play the lead role.

Moreover, at the State of Play, we learned that the game's release is scheduled for the fall of next year.

For now, Marvel's Wolverine is officially heading exclusively to PlayStation 5. However, all the games from Insomniac Games that came out on PS5 eventually made their way to PCs, too, so it's hard to imagine their latest release would be any different.