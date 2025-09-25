Marvel's Wolverine officially revealed. We finally get to see Insomniac Games' new project in action

One of the highlights of the State of Play show turned out to be the new trailer for the highly anticipated Marvel's Wolverine.

Adrian Werner

The rumors from two weeks ago have been confirmed. At the State of Play event, we finally got to check out a new trailer for Marvel's Wolverine, which is being developed by Insomniac Games.

It showed a bunch of gameplay clips, especially highlighting the super intense combat system. It was also announced that Liam McIntyre will play the lead role.

Moreover, at the State of Play, we learned that the game's release is scheduled for the fall of next year.

For now, Marvel's Wolverine is officially heading exclusively to PlayStation 5. However, all the games from Insomniac Games that came out on PS5 eventually made their way to PCs, too, so it's hard to imagine their latest release would be any different.

  1. Insomniac Games studio - official website

More:

Marvel's Wolverine

Q4 2026

PlayStation
Author: Adrian Werner

A true veteran of the Gamepressure newsroom, writing continuously since 2009 and still not having enough. He caught the gaming bug thanks to playing on his friend's ZX Spectrum. Then he switched to his own Commodore 64, and after a short adventure with 16-bit consoles, he forever entrusted his heart to PC games. A fan of niche productions, especially adventure games, RPGs and games of the immersive sim genre, as well as a mod enthusiast. Apart from games, he devourers stories in every form - books, series, movies, and comics.

