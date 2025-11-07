After GTA 6's release delay, CD Projekt Red takes a jab at Rockstar, reopening old wounds for Cyberpunk 2077 fans

The delay of GTA 6's release is definitely going to shake things up in the gaming world. Although some developers anticipated it, many others will start wondering how to avoid clashing with the giant.

The Polish studio CD Projekt Red doesn't belong to either of the aforementioned groups. The developer decided to take a jab at the creators from Rockstar Games. In response to a post on X by Rockstar about the delay of GTA 6, CD Projekt recalled their own post from October 6, 2020, when they assured that Cyberpunk 2077 wouldn't be delayed anymore.

As we know, that was not the case—three weeks later, CD Projekt Red postponed the release of Cyberpunk 2077 once again. Although it was only by 21 days—from November 19 to December 10, 2020—it still happened. The Polish developer now seems to suggest that in the case of GTA 6, nothing is set in stone either, and even the best can have slip-ups. However, I don't think Grand Theft Auto VI will be released in the same technical condition as Cyberpunk 2077...

Rockstar Games usually drops their games in the fall, so November 19, 2026, seems like a pretty likely release date for GTA 6—way more likely than May 26, which was the rumored date just a moment ago. Usually, Rockstar doesn't delay their game releases once they've announced a specific date, but this time they made an exception.

Conclusion? Anything can still happen. For now, it is only known that GTA 6 should be released on PS5 and XSX/S on November 19, 2026. However, I wouldn't carve this date in stone.

Would you like to get more news like this or read interesting facts from the gaming world? Join our community on Google News and follow us there! Your support helps us grow and bring you even more content!